Nigeria prioritizes science-driven reforms to strengthen healthcare system

Key points

World Health Day 2026, themed “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” highlighted Nigeria’s shift toward evidence-based health policies.

Plateau State has digitized healthcare records across 207 political wards to enable real-time disease tracking and resource allocation.

Kaduna State has upgraded 255 Primary Healthcare Centres and rehabilitated 15 secondary facilities over the past three years.

National maternal mortality remains high at 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births, though recent reforms show a 17 per cent decline in high-burden areas.

Kaduna State allocates over 15 per cent of its budget to health, covering 760,000 residents under its health insurance scheme.

Main Story

Nigeria’s renewed push toward a science-driven healthcare system took centre stage during the 2026 World Health Day celebration. Stakeholders highlighted reforms, strategic investments and evidence-based policies aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.

The emphasis on science-led reforms comes as the country continues to face significant health challenges, including a maternal mortality burden of 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Under the theme “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” the commemoration underscored the role of data and innovation in building resilient health systems.

In Plateau, Commissioner for Health Dr Nicholas Baamlong reported significant progress in embedding science into decision-making. A major highlight is the digitization of healthcare records across the state’s 207 political wards, moving away from paper-based systems to improve transparency and accountability.

Similarly, Kaduna State Commissioner for Health Hajiya Umma Kaltum-Ahmed disclosed that 255 Primary Healthcare Centres have been upgraded across 23 Local Government Areas. Kaduna has also recruited 1,800 healthcare workers and established oxygen plants to ensure uninterrupted access across its facilities.

The Issues

Despite infrastructure improvements, the national maternal mortality ratio remains among the highest globally, requiring sustained intervention to maintain the recent 17 per cent decline.

Expanding health insurance is critical for reducing high out-of-pocket spending, which currently limits access to essential services for vulnerable populations.

Sustaining funding and scaling digital health interventions across all 36 states remain significant hurdles to achieving universal health coverage.

What’s Being Said

“The approach has positioned the state’s health sector to respond more effectively to both longstanding and emerging health challenges,” said Dr Nicholas Baamlong.

“Healthcare remains central to the state’s development agenda, with interventions designed to deliver measurable outcomes,” stated Hajiya Umma Kaltum-Ahmed.

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu noted that scientific partnerships “have historically helped address major health crises and remain vital for strengthening global health systems.”

Baamlong added that the shift to digital systems enabled “real-time tracking of disease patterns, resource allocation and service delivery gaps.”

What’s Next

Plateau State plans to expand the “One Health” approach, linking human, animal, and environmental health data for better outbreak detection.

Kaduna State is completing a 300-bed specialist hospital intended to reduce medical tourism and provide specialized care locally.

Federal and state governments are expected to increase investments in research and digital innovation to prepare for emerging health threats.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is increasingly leaning on digital data and infrastructure revitalisation to fix its healthcare system, with Plateau and Kaduna states leading the transition toward a science-governed health sector.