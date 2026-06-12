UN report reveals global refugee numbers declined to 41.6 million in 2025

Key points

Global refugee numbers decreased by 3% in 2025 to 41.6 million, marking the first decline in forced displacement in a decade.

During the same year, 5.4 million people fled across international borders to escape violence and persecution.

Over 14.7 million displaced persons returned to their homes in 2025, driven by sharp return increases in Afghanistan, Sudan, and Syria.

Resettlement and sponsorship pathways dropped by more than half year-on-year to just 81,800 arrivals.

More than 70% of refugees globally originated from six nations, with Colombia, Germany, and Türkiye serving as the largest hosts.

Main Story

Global refugee populations declined by 3% in 2025 to 41.6 million people, marking the first drop in global forced displacement in a decade. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric disclosed the figures during a news conference on Thursday in New York, citing the latest Global Trends Report released by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Despite the marginal downward trend, officials warned that overall displacement figures remain unacceptably high, even as 5.4 million individuals fled their home countries to escape violence and persecution over the course of the year.

The report highlighted that regional returns are gathering pace, with 14.7 million displaced individuals returning to their areas or countries of origin in 2025. This repatriation movement was characterized by a sharp surge in returns to Afghanistan, Sudan, and Syria, marking the second-highest refugee return volume since records began 60 years ago.

However, the UNHCR flagged that many of these returns occurred under intense pressure and into precarious, unstable conditions at home, with 70% of refugees remaining trapped in exile for years and living below the poverty line. Concurrently, global resettlement lines deteriorated sharply, with refugee arrivals through formal resettlement or sponsorship pathways falling by more than half year-on-year to just 81,800, exposing a widening gap between available humanitarian placements and pressing survival needs.

According to the data, more than 70% of the global refugee population originated from six countries: Afghanistan, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Venezuela. Conversely, the nations shouldering the heaviest hosting responsibilities were Colombia, Germany, and Türkiye.

Reacting to the findings, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih urged the international community to back a new global initiative aimed at lifting millions out of long-term displacement and systemic reliance on humanitarian aid. Salih outlined a measurable ten-year goal to slash the number of refugees trapped in long-term displacement by more than half, emphasizing that access to asylum and protection are lifesaving rights that are not up for debate.

The Issues

Protecting vulnerable returnees moving back into precarious and under-resourced environments in conflict zones like Sudan and Syria.

Reversing the 50% drop in global resettlement pathways to bridge the gap between open host slots and refugee needs.

Funding long-term economic self-reliance initiatives to lift the 70% of exiled refugees currently living below the poverty line.

What’s Being Said

Detailing the changing dynamics of global migration, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted: “The report showed that returns are also gathering pace; 14.7 million displaced people returned to their areas or countries of origin in 2025, with a sharp increase in Afghanistan, Sudan and Syria.”

Outlining the vulnerability of populations in exile, Dujarric added that the data showed: “Refugee returns were the second highest since records began 60 years ago, though UNHCR many occurred under pressure and to precarious conditions at home. 70 per cent of refugees trapped in exile for years and many living below the poverty line.’’

Rejecting policies that isolate displaced populations, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih stated: “Asylum and protection are lifesaving and not up for debate. We cannot accept a future in which millions of refugees remain trapped for years or decades without realistic prospects of rebuilding their lives,”

What’s Next

The UNHCR will roll out its new strategic framework aiming to cut the long-term dependent refugee population by over 50% within the decade.

International donors will review funding allocations to support safety nets in major host countries like Colombia, Germany, and Türkiye.

Human rights monitoring teams will increase surveillance in Afghanistan and Syria to evaluate the safety of the millions of returning citizens.

Bottom Line

While the UN’s latest data shows a rare 3% dip in global refugee numbers to 41.6 million alongside record returns to nations like Sudan and Afghanistan, the UNHCR warns that a dangerous 50% collapse in formal resettlement pathways is leaving millions trapped in precarious poverty.