UK Will be Poorer Without EU suggests Treasury Analysis

The UK will be poorer economically under any form of Brexit, compared with staying in the EU, Treasury analysis suggests.

Official figures say the UK economy could be up to 3.9% smaller after 15 years under the PM’s Brexit plan, compared with staying in the EU.

But a no-deal Brexit could deliver a 9.3% hit, the new estimates say.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said the deal was not just about the economy, but would deliver “political benefits” too.

The Treasury estimates do not put a cash figure on the potential impact on the economy, but independent experts have said that 3.9% of GDP would equate to around £100bn a year by the 2030s.

The 83-page document does not attempt precisely to forecast the impact of Mrs May’s deal.

But it compares the likely impact of the proposals agreed by the Cabinet at Chequers in July and set out in the government’s White Paper with the alternative scenarios of Norway-style membership of the European Economic Area, a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU and a no-deal Brexit.

It finds that GDP will be lower in 15 years under all Brexit scenarios than it would be with EU membership. And in all cases, national income will be reduced if migration from Europe is reduced from its current levels.

It was released as the prime minister prepared to head to Scotland on the latest stage of a tour of all parts of the UK to promote her deal to voters ahead of a Commons vote on her deal on 11 December.

Mr Hammond said if the deal was not voted through Parliament, Mrs May’s cabinet would sit down and “decide how best to proceed”, looking at how MPs had voted before deciding their next move.

Under any scenario, in a “purely economic sense” the UK would be worse off than if it stayed in the EU, as exiting would created “impediments to our trade”, said the chancellor.