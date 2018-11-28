Senate Confirms Olukoyede as EFCC Scribe

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, as Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes headed by Senator Chukwuka Utasi (Enugu North) for the consideration and confirmation of Olukoyede as EFCC scribe.

The Senate at a Committee of the whole considered the report and approved the appointment of Olukoyede who until now was the Chief of Staff to EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The Senate had on Tuesday stepped down the confirmation of the appointment of Olukoyede as Secretary of the EFCC.

This was due to the rejection of the report presented by Senator Utasi by a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Isa Misau (Bauchi Central), who said only three out of eight members of the committee signed the endorsement page of the report.

In his defence, Utasi said most committee members could not endorse the report due to their involvement in oversight functions in other committees.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at this point advised the committee chairman to meet with other members of the committee after plenary Tuesday to iron out the grey areas and re-present the report on Wednesday.