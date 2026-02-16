UK Leads Nigeria’s Capital Inflows In Q3 2025 — NBS

The United Kingdom emerged as the largest source of capital inflows into Nigeria in the third quarter of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Data from the NBS capital importation reports for the second and third quarters of 2025, released on Monday, showed that inflows from the UK stood at $2.94 billion, accounting for 48.8 per cent of total capital imported during the period.

The United States ranked second with $950.47 million, representing 15.8 per cent, while South Africa contributed $773.95 million, equivalent to 12.87 per cent. Other notable sources included Mauritius with $451.46 million and the Netherlands with $282.90 million.

The NBS noted that the figures, obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reflect fresh capital inflows routed through commercial banks and exclude other components of foreign direct investment, such as reinvested earnings.

The report indicated that the strong rebound in capital importation during the quarter was largely driven by increased portfolio investments in money market instruments and government securities, signalling renewed foreign investor confidence.

However, analysts cautioned that the relatively low share of foreign direct investment underscores the dominance of short-term, liquid capital over long-term productive inflows.

The trend, they said, highlights Nigeria’s continued attractiveness to portfolio investors while reinforcing the need for policies aimed at attracting more stable, long-term investments to support sustainable economic growth.