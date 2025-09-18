UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 & 2: Goals, Upsets, And High-Drama Across Europe

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage kicked off with a wave of electrifying encounters, as fans witnessed shock results, late drama, and big wins across Europe.

In Piraeus, Greece, Olympiakos and Cypriot side Pafos played out a cagey 0-0 stalemate, leaving both teams level in a tightly contested opener.

In Prague, Slavia Prague looked set for victory after goals from Mbodji in the 23rd and 74th minutes. However, Bodo/Glimt staged a late comeback, with Bassi pulling one back in the 78th minute before Brunstad Fet struck dramatically in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw.

In Amsterdam, Ajax fell at home against Inter Milan, with Marcus Thuram netting twice in quick succession (42’, 47’) to secure a crucial 2-0 away win for the Italian giants.

Germany hosted a heavyweight clash in Munich where Bayern Munich asserted dominance over Chelsea with a 3-1 victory. An own goal from Chalobah (20’) set the tone, followed by Harry Kane’s brace (27’ penalty, 63’). Chelsea briefly responded through Cole Palmer (29’), but Bayern controlled proceedings to take three points.

At Anfield, Liverpool fans were treated to a thriller as the Reds edged Atletico Madrid 3-2. Robertson opened scoring in the 4th minute, swiftly followed by a Mohamed Salah strike in the 6th. Atletico clawed back through Llorente (45+3, 81), but Virgil van Dijk’s injury-time header (90+2) sealed Liverpool’s victory.

Paris saw a stunning display of attacking brilliance from PSG, who thrashed Atalanta 4-0. Marquinhos (3’), Kvaratskhelia (39’), Mendes (51’), and Ramos (90+1) all found the net, giving the French champions a commanding start.

Upcoming Thursday fixtures include:

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Monaco (FRA) – Kickoff 16:45 GMT

– Kickoff 16:45 GMT FC Copenhagen (DEN) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Kickoff 16:45 GMT

– Kickoff 16:45 GMT Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

Manchester City (ENG) vs Napoli (ITA)

Newcastle (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Tuesday’s Fixtures: Shockers and Goal-Fests

In Eindhoven, Union Saint-Gilloise stunned PSV with a 3-1 away win. David’s early penalty (9’) and El Hadj’s strike (39’) put the Belgians ahead. Despite Van Bommel’s late goal (90’), Mac Allister (81’) sealed the victory.

Arsenal impressed in Bilbao, beating Athletic Club 2-0. Gabriel Martinelli (72’) and Leandro Trossard (87’) secured three points for the Premier League side.

Lisbon hosted one of the week’s biggest surprises as Qarabag defeated Benfica 3-2. Despite Barrenechea (6’) and Pavlidis (16’) putting the hosts ahead, Qarabag roared back with goals from Andrade (30’), Duran (48’), and Kashchuk (86’) to complete a dramatic turnaround.

In Turin, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund played out an eight-goal thriller, ending 4-4. Dortmund’s Adeyemi (52’), Nmecha (65’), Couto (74’), and Bensebaini (86’ penalty) looked to have sealed victory, but Juve rallied late through Yildiz (64’), Vlahovic (68’, 90+4’), and Kelly (90+6’) to snatch a point.

Madrid witnessed a tense clash where Real Madrid edged Marseille 2-1. Kylian Mbappe scored twice from the penalty spot (29’, 81’), overturning Weah’s opener for the French side (22’).

Tottenham secured a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal in London, courtesy of an early own goal from Junior in the 4th minute, which proved decisive.