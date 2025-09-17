Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Cutting Short Paris Leave

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening returned to Abuja earlier than expected, bringing to an end a private visit to Paris and London that was originally billed to last 10 days.

The Presidential Airbus A330 touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6:50 p.m. local time. The President had departed Nigeria on September 4 and was scheduled to remain in Europe until later this week.

Although no official explanation was provided for the abrupt change of plans, his return coincides with the imminent expiration of the six-month emergency rule imposed in Rivers State, which is due to lapse on Thursday.

Since assuming office, Tinubu, 73, has embarked on 15 international trips, often combining official engagements with periods of rest. His most recent holiday was in April, when he spent about two weeks in Paris and London.