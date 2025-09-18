How To Check Your NECO 2025 SSCE Results Online And via SMS: A Step-by-Step Guide For Students And Parents

The wait is over! The National Examinations Council (NECO) officially released the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal results on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from its headquarters in Minna, Niger State. For thousands of students across Nigeria, this moment is a mix of excitement, nervousness, and relief.

With 1,367,210 students registered—almost evenly split between male and female candidates—this year’s exam was no small feat. Out of the 1,358,339 who sat for the papers, a commendable 818,492 candidates (60.26%) managed to secure at least five credits including Mathematics and English. Another 1,144,496 candidates (84.26%) passed with five credits and above, regardless of those two compulsory subjects.

If you or your child is among the millions itching to see those results, here’s the good news: NECO has made checking results simple. Whether you’re a fan of doing things online or prefer the old-school SMS method, you have options. Let’s break it down clearly.

1. First Things First – What You Need in Hand

Before you jump into the result-checking process, gather these essentials:

NECO Examination Number (the one you used during the exam)

(the one you used during the exam) Examination Year (for 2025, select “2025”)

(for 2025, select “2025”) NECO Result Checking Token (formerly known as the scratch card)

(formerly known as the scratch card) A Valid Email Address (especially if you’re buying the token online)

👉 Quick tip: You can buy the token on the official NECO results portal https://result.neco.gov.ng. If you already have an account, just log in; if not, create one with your details, then select “Purchase Token.

2. Checking Results Online: The Portal Route

For those who are comfortable navigating websites, the online option is the fastest and most straightforward. Here’s how to go about it:

Head to the official NECO result-checking site: https://results.neco.gov.ng Select your exam year as “2025.” Choose your exam type – SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, or Gifted (for most of you, it’ll be SSCE Internal). Enter your result-checking token. Type in your registration number. Hit the “Check My Result” button.

Within seconds, your result should display on the screen. You can print it out for safekeeping, especially since schools often request hard copies for admission processes.

3. The SMS Method: Quick and Handy

No internet? No problem. NECO also lets you check results via text message. This comes in handy if you’re in an area with patchy internet or if you just prefer the simplicity of SMS.

Here’s the format:

NECOExamNoPIN*ExamYear

For example, if your exam number is 12345678AB, your token (PIN) is 6864123459678, and you’re checking the 2025 result, you’d type:

NECO12345678AB6864123459678*2025

Then, send it to the official NECO SMS number. In a few moments, you should receive a text with your result.

👉 Heads up: Double-check your details before sending. A single typo in your exam number or token can bounce your request. And if you don’t get a reply after a few minutes, resend the SMS.

4. Buying Tokens from Vendors

Besides the online portal, tokens are also available from accredited vendors nationwide. If internet payments are tricky, this option saves the day. Just ensure the vendor is verified so you don’t fall into the trap of scammers promising shortcuts.

5. Common Mistakes to Avoid

Using the wrong exam year (yes, it happens more often than you think)

Entering registration numbers with extra spaces or missing digits

Forgetting to select the correct exam type

Sending the SMS to the wrong number

Small errors like these can delay seeing your results, so take a moment to review before you click or hit “send.”

6. Beyond the Results: What NECO Shared This Year

Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, NECO’s Registrar, revealed that the council has rolled out a revised curriculum that reduces examinable subjects to 38. This change, according to him, aims to cut down the waiting time for result processing and boost efficiency.

Interestingly, some states outshone others in performance. Kano State topped the list with 68,159 candidates (5.02%) scoring five credits and above including Maths and English, closely followed by Lagos State with 67,007 candidates (4.93%), and Oyo State with 48,742 candidates.

It’s not just numbers; it shows where investments in education are paying off and where more work is needed.

7. A Gentle Reminder for Students and Parents

Waiting for results is nerve-wracking, but remember: this isn’t the end of the road. Whether the grades are exactly what you hoped for or fall short, they’re just one chapter in your educational journey. Many successful professionals didn’t have perfect grades but pushed through with determination, creativity, and resilience.

So, check your results, celebrate your wins, and if needed, re-strategize for the next step—be it re-sitting, applying for admission, or exploring vocational paths.

Final Thoughts

Checking your NECO 2025 SSCE results doesn’t have to be stressful. With the online portal and SMS method, you can get it done in minutes. Just make sure your token and details are ready, and double-check everything before submitting. And to the students reading this: whatever the outcome, it’s not just about the grades—it’s about what you do next.