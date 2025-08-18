UBA Signals Strong H1 Results, Hints At Interim Dividend

Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has confirmed that its board has approved the audited financial statement for the half year ended June 30, 2025, and has submitted the accounts to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for regulatory clearance.

In a regulatory filing, the bank disclosed that the board also approved an interim dividend for shareholders, subject to CBN’s approval. The announcement aligns with market expectations that UBA will sustain its tradition of interim payouts, unaffected by the regulator’s recent suspension of dividend payments for lenders under forbearance or in breach of single obligor limits.

“The Board of United Bank for Africa Plc, at its meeting held on Thursday, August 14, 2025, considered and approved the 2025 Half-Year Audited Accounts and Financial Statements. The Board approved an interim dividend for the period, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the bank said.

UBA added that its results will be made public immediately after the CBN gives clearance. In line with regulatory requirements, directors and other connected persons are restricted from trading in the bank’s shares until 24 hours after the release of the financial statement on the Nigerian Exchange.