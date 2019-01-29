UBA Board Approves 2018 Financial Accounts

The board of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) on Monday approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and payment of dividend to shareholders, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was contained in a letter to the management and stockbroker of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday signed by its Group Company Secretary, Bili Odum.

The bank, however, said it shall provide the details of the results and dividend payments as well as related corporate actions to the Exchange upon the approval of the accounts by the CBN.