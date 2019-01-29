UBA Board Approves 2018 Financial Accounts

UBA Board Approves 2018 Financial Accounts

By
- January 29, 2019
- in BANKING & FINANCE
80
0
UBA

The board of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) on Monday approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and payment of dividend to shareholders, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was contained in a letter to the management and stockbroker of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday signed by its Group Company Secretary, Bili Odum.

The bank, however, said it shall provide the details of the results and dividend payments as well as related corporate actions to the Exchange upon the approval of the accounts by the CBN.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Absa Chief Executive Maria Ramos to Retire in February

The Reserve Bank’s former registrar of banks, René