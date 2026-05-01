NAICOM assures stability as recapitalisation deadline nears

Key points

NAICOM vows no licensed insurer will be allowed to fail.

Weak firms to be supported through mergers, acquisitions, restructuring.

Recapitalisation deadline set for July 31, 2026.

Main story

The National Insurance Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that no licensed insurance company in Nigeria collapses, as the industry undergoes a major recapitalisation process.

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Omosehin, made the assurance at the 2026 Awards and Recognition Ceremony of the Nigerian Insurers Association in Lagos.

Represented by Deputy Commissioner Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, Omosehin said the commission had identified financially weak insurers and was working closely with them to ensure survival through restructuring, mergers, or acquisitions.

He noted that the recapitalisation exercise, with a deadline of July 31, 2026, is aimed at strengthening the industry, safeguarding policyholders, and enhancing financial stability.

The issues

Nigeria’s insurance sector has long grappled with low public trust, weak capital base among operators, and limited penetration across the population.

Financial instability among some firms has also raised concerns about the safety of policyholders’ funds and the overall resilience of the industry.

What’s being said

Omosehin said NAICOM’s priority is to ensure all licensed operators remain viable.

“We have made it clear that no insurance company will be allowed to fail,” he said.

He cited intervention in African Alliance Insurance as a successful example of regulatory support that restored stability and confidence.

He added that the commission is also driving innovation and collaboration with stakeholders to expand insurance adoption, including integrating insurance with other financial services and promoting insurance-backed instruments.

What’s next

NAICOM is expected to intensify engagements with insurers ahead of the recapitalisation deadline, ensuring compliance and consolidation where necessary.

The commission also plans to deepen reforms aimed at boosting insurance penetration and improving service delivery across the sector.

Bottom line

With firm regulatory backing and ongoing recapitalisation, NAICOM aims to stabilise Nigeria’s insurance industry, protect policyholders, and rebuild public confidence in the sector.