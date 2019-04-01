UAC Appoints Folasope Aiyesimoju as New CEO

The Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Folasope Aiyesimoju as the company’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2019.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that Aiyesimoju first joined the board of UAC in March 2018 and was a member of the governance and remuneration committee of the board.

In his capacity as Group MD/CEO of UAC, the statement said, Aiyesimoju would serve concurrently as Managing Director/CEO of UPDC until a new head is appointed for the subsidiary company.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of UAC, Mr Dan Agbor, said the appointment of Aiyesimoju as GMD/CEO signified the company’s ambitions, and the board’s determination to accelerate the process of change within the group.