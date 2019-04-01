UAC Appoints Folasope Aiyesimoju as New CEO

April 1, 2019
The Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Folasope Aiyesimoju as the company’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2019.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that Aiyesimoju first joined the board of UAC in March 2018 and was a member of the governance and remuneration committee of the board.

In his capacity as Group MD/CEO of UAC, the statement said, Aiyesimoju would serve concurrently as Managing Director/CEO of UPDC until a new head is appointed for the subsidiary company.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of UAC, Mr Dan Agbor, said the appointment of Aiyesimoju as GMD/CEO signified the company’s ambitions, and the board’s determination to accelerate the process of change within the group.

