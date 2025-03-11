U.S. Dollar Shows Mixed Performance As Euro Holds Strong At a 4-Month High

The U.S. dollar started the week with a mixed performance against major global currencies. It gained strength against the British pound and Canadian dollar but weakened against the euro and Japanese yen. Investors are closely watching upcoming inflation data for February, which will be released later in the week.

Market experts believe the U.S. dollar is currently fragile and could experience a downturn if the inflation numbers come in lower than expected. However, foreign exchange markets appear to be stabilizing after a turbulent week, according to analysts from ING.

Key Factors Influencing the Market

U.S. Federal Reserve Meeting: Federal Reserve officials are in their “quiet period” ahead of their March 18-19 policy meeting, meaning they will not make public comments about the economy or interest rates until then.

Ukraine Peace Talks: Investors are also monitoring Ukraine peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

Investors are also monitoring Ukraine peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia. U.S.-China Trade Tensions: China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, and this Wednesday, the U.S. will begin enforcing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The risk of additional trade tariffs by the U.S. in the coming months remains a key concern.

Currency Movements

Euro (EUR/USD): The euro rose slightly to $1.0851, maintaining its highest level since early November. This follows a significant rally earlier this month, driven by Germany’s new fiscal policy reforms and a €500 billion infrastructure investment plan.

British Pound (GBP/USD): The British pound fell slightly to $1.2917 from Friday's close of $1.2928. However, it remained higher compared to its Friday morning level of $1.2810. No major UK economic data was released on Monday, and the next Bank of England policy meeting is set for March 20.

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY): The U.S. dollar weakened against the yen, dropping to 146.98 from Friday's 147.85 close. Japan's economic data showed weaker-than-expected wage growth and a slowdown in business sentiment for February. The Bank of Japan's next meeting is scheduled for March 18-19.

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD): The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Canadian dollar, reaching 1.4374, up from Friday's close of 1.4368. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Canada's policy meeting on Wednesday, where a 25-basis-point interest rate cut is expected.

European Central Bank Policy Moves

The European Central Bank (ECB) has implemented a widely expected 25-basis-point interest rate cut, signaling that monetary policy is becoming less restrictive. While traders anticipate one or two more rate cuts this year, the ECB has hinted that it may pause further reductions in the near future.

Germany’s political leaders recently announced major economic reforms, including adjustments to the country’s debt rules and a massive investment package aimed at boosting economic growth. Additionally, European leaders have committed to increasing defense spending to strengthen military capabilities.

As markets react to these developments, investors will continue monitoring economic data and central bank actions for further indications of currency trends.