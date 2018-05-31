Tunde Lemo to Deliver Keynote Address at RIMAN 18th Annual International Conference

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Chairman of the Federal Roads Management Agency (FERMA), Tunde Lemo , will deliver a keynote address at the Risk Managers Association of Nigeria’s (RIMAN) 18th yearly international conference and training.

Lemo will speak on ‘Navigating socio-economic risk in Nigerian economy’ at the two- day event, which will hold on June 7 and June 8 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Other topic to be discussed at the conference include; Sovereign risk Management; Education /Human capacity management, Cyber and social risk management, Systematic impact of operating risk management in silos and Risk management in agricultural sector among others.

President RIMAN, Jude Monye said the Nigeria economy ‎like any other is faced with socio economic risks that affects businesses and the lives of citizenry.

According to him, It has becomes imperative and topical for captains of industries, subject matter experts, policy formulators and thought leaders to gather at this forum and proffer ways of navigating this uncommon terrain in their journey to a greater, better and prosperous Nigeria.