KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump says reaching an agreement with China and Russia to limit nuclear weapons will be difficult.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping supports the idea but acknowledged the challenges of negotiating reductions in nuclear arsenals.

A joint statement from the three leaders committed them to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal, although its stockpile remains smaller than those of the US and Russia.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that securing an agreement with China and Russia to limit nuclear weapons will be difficult, despite his intention to continue pursuing negotiations.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday during a phone interview with Reuters as he returned to Washington from a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.

He said he supported the idea of limiting nuclear weapons but recognised the difficulty of persuading countries with large arsenals to reduce their stockpiles.

“I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do,” Trump said.

He added that Xi agreed with the principle of limiting nuclear weapons, although countries would be reluctant to surrender a significant portion of their existing stockpiles.

Trump said he would continue raising the issue because reducing nuclear weapons was necessary, even if reaching an agreement remained difficult.

A joint statement issued after the summit said the three leaders had reaffirmed that nuclear war could not be won and must never be fought. It also committed them to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

THE ISSUES

The challenge facing the proposed negotiations is the significant difference in the size of the three countries’ nuclear arsenals.

According to estimates cited by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, China had approximately 410 nuclear warheads in 2023. The United States had about 3,708, while Russia’s arsenal was estimated at approximately 5,420 warheads as of March 2026.

China has been expanding its nuclear capabilities as it seeks to narrow the gap with the two larger nuclear powers. The Pentagon has projected that Beijing could have more than 1,000 operational warheads by 2030.

This imbalance complicates negotiations because the countries do not approach nuclear arms control from the same position. China may be reluctant to accept limits while its arsenal remains considerably smaller than those of Washington and Moscow.

For the United States and Russia, negotiations would also involve decisions about reducing weapons they have spent decades developing and maintaining.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do,” Trump told Reuters.

He said he would continue raising the issue because it should be addressed, despite the psychological and political difficulty of persuading countries to reduce their nuclear stockpiles.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The immediate commitment from the Shenzhen summit is to continue discussions on nuclear risk reduction and preventing proliferation.

However, the joint statement did not establish specific limits on the number of nuclear weapons each country can possess, nor did it set a timetable for reductions.

Further negotiations would be needed to turn the leaders’ stated commitment into a formal arms control agreement.

BOTTOM LINE

The summit has opened a channel for nuclear arms control discussions among the United States, China and Russia, but it has not produced a weapons reduction agreement. The substantial differences between their nuclear arsenals and their security interests remain major obstacles to negotiations.

Reuters