KEY POINTS

US, Chinese and Russian leaders adopted a joint declaration after their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen.

The declaration covers nuclear risk reduction, energy security, United Nations reform and international cooperation.

The leaders called for dialogue and respect for national sovereignty in managing relations between major powers.

No specific agreement was announced on ending the Russia-Ukraine war or the Iran conflict.

MAIN STORY

The presidents of the United States, China and Russia have pledged to strengthen global security, reduce nuclear risks and improve cooperation following their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin made the commitment on Thursday through a joint declaration adopted at the end of their meeting.

The declaration outlined areas of cooperation covering international security, nuclear risk reduction, energy supply stability and reform of the United Nations.

Addressing the summit, Xi described the meeting as a significant diplomatic development, arguing that cooperation among major powers was necessary to maintain international peace.

He recalled the cooperation between China, Russia and the United States during World War II, when they fought together against fascism.

“History is the best textbook; we must remember history, and learn from it to shape the future,” Xi said.

He warned that rivalry among major powers could destabilise international relations and proposed four principles for managing their relationship: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and dialogue and consultation.

Xi urged the three countries to respect one another’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political systems and development choices. He also cautioned against interference in domestic affairs and actions that challenge other countries’ legitimate interests.

On nuclear security, he said nuclear war could never be won and must never be fought. The joint declaration reaffirmed the commitment to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.

THE ISSUES

The summit brings together three countries with significant influence over global security, trade and energy markets. Their ability to cooperate could affect how international disputes are managed and how major security risks are addressed.

Nuclear risk reduction is particularly important because disagreements among the three powers could have consequences far beyond their borders. The declaration’s emphasis on dialogue creates a basis for continued discussions, although it does not establish specific disarmament targets or a timetable for reducing nuclear weapons.

The leaders also agreed to pursue reforms of the United Nations to improve its ability to respond to international challenges and maintain peace and security.

On economic cooperation, Xi called for the three countries to move away from Cold War thinking and combine their strengths in natural resources, manufacturing and consumer markets.

Energy security was another priority. The declaration proposed stronger coordination to maintain stable energy supplies and protect global industrial and supply chains. It also outlined plans to increase refined petroleum production and supply.

For countries that depend on international energy markets, including Nigeria, cooperation among major producers and consumers could influence the stability of global supply. However, the declaration does not provide specific production targets or details of how the proposed coordination will work.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Xi said positive engagement among major powers was essential to international peace and proposed mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, cooperation and dialogue as the basis for managing their relations.

Putin described the trilateral format as useful and substantive, while Xi characterised the discussions as positive, constructive and fruitful.

Trump also welcomed the meeting and expressed optimism that cooperation among the three countries could help reduce nuclear weapons and prevent their use.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The declaration also addressed the role of international institutions, particularly the International Criminal Court (ICC). It emphasised state consent and immunity for government officials, warning against what it described as the abuse of jurisdiction by the court and similar institutions.

Xi called for regular high-level meetings, open communication channels and crisis prevention mechanisms to reduce misunderstandings between the three countries.

He also urged them to encourage parties involved in international conflicts to pursue negotiations and diplomatic solutions.

However, the summit did not produce a specific agreement on ending the Russia-Ukraine war or the conflict involving Iran.

BOTTOM LINE

The Shenzhen summit has established a new platform for direct engagement among the United States, China and Russia. Its joint declaration identifies areas where the three powers say they can cooperate, but the absence of specific agreements on major ongoing conflicts means the practical impact will depend on whether the commitments translate into concrete action.