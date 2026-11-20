KEY POINTS

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington and Beijing on international peace and security.

He identified energy security, food supplies, international trade and artificial intelligence governance as areas for joint action.

Putin said the three countries share responsibility for upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.

MAIN STORY

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to work with China and the United States to strengthen global peace and security.

Putin made the remarks on Thursday during a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

He said the three countries were brought together by their shared victory in World War II and had a common responsibility to protect the principles of the United Nations Charter and maintain international peace.

Putin also said addressing international conflicts and other security challenges was in the common interest of the three powers.

He identified international trade, energy and food security, and the governance of artificial intelligence as areas where the countries could strengthen cooperation.

“Russia stands ready to work with China and the United States to promote free and open international trade, safeguard energy and food security, and strengthen international cooperation on artificial intelligence governance,” Putin said.

THE ISSUES

Putin’s remarks highlight areas where cooperation among the three major powers could have implications beyond their borders.

Energy and food security are particularly important because disruptions to international supply chains can affect commodity prices, trade and access to essential goods across different regions.

For countries such as Nigeria, changes in global energy and food markets can influence import costs, inflation and government revenue. However, the statement does not outline specific measures or agreements that would directly affect these markets.

The reference to artificial intelligence governance also points to growing international interest in establishing common approaches to managing the technology as its economic and security applications expand.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The extent of cooperation will depend on whether the three countries translate their stated commitments into practical agreements on trade, energy, food security and artificial intelligence.

BOTTOM LINE

Russia has signalled its willingness to cooperate with the United States and China on major global issues. Whether this leads to concrete progress will depend on how the three governments manage their differences and implement the areas of cooperation identified at the summit.