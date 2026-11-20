By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 20th, 2026

Key Points

· The Federal Government has suspended construction of a pedestrian bridge at Aseese on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a gridlock that left motorists stranded for more than 20 hours

· The work, by the Federal Ministry of Works and CBC Construction Company, was scheduled for November 18 to 22

· The diversion of inbound Lagos-bound traffic triggered a jam that began around 2pm on Wednesday and lasted until about noon on Thursday

· Many commuters abandoned vehicles and trekked long distances, while commercial transport fares surged

· Presidential aide Sunday Dare criticised the timing, asking why work was not done at night when traffic is lean

· TRACE announced the diversion is suspended indefinitely, and the Ministry of Works confirmed the suspension

Main Story

The Federal Government has suspended the ongoing construction of a pedestrian bridge at the Aseese area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following a gridlock that left motorists stranded for more than 20 hours. The work, carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works in collaboration with CBC Construction Company, was scheduled to run from Wednesday, November 18, to Sunday, November 22.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency had announced a temporary diversion of inbound Lagos-bound traffic towards the Lagos carriageway at Aseese, with motorists rejoining their route at an exit point opposite Christ Embassy. The diversion instead triggered a prolonged jam that began at about 2pm on Wednesday and lasted until about noon on Thursday.

Several motorists were stranded for hours, and many commuters trekked long distances. Some who boarded vehicles from Ibadan shortly after 11am did not reach Magboro until about 5.30pm, and one motorist spent eight hours travelling from Mowe to Magboro. Many abandoned their vehicles, and some drivers drove against traffic, worsening the congestion.

The Issues

The core criticism is timing and planning. Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, said he spent over five hours in the gridlock and questioned why the contractor chose the busiest hours instead of night-time. “This is unnecessary pain. It needs to be corrected,” he wrote.

The jam also exposed how people are exploited in such situations. Commercial drivers raised fares from the usual N700 to N800 to as much as N3,000 from Mowe to Berger, while motorcyclists charged up to N5,000, and one rider reportedly demanded N6,000 for Mowe to Ibafo, Infrastructure gaps are another concern. Commuters said poor inner roads left no alternative routes, and called for better monitoring of contractors working on busy corridors.

What’s Being Said

TRACE spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi said the suspension followed the traffic challenges and necessitated a review of traffic management arrangements. “All motorists are hereby advised that the temporary traffic diversion associated with the pedestrian bridge construction is suspended, pending further directives from the relevant authorities. TRACE regrets the inconveniences, delays and discomfort,” he stated.

The acting Controller of Works in Ogun State, Richard Adeleye, confirmed: “Yes, it was suspended due to the traffic situation., Road users shared their experiences. Adiatu Adeoye said her truck spent 12 hours in the jam, while Ojewale Adewale reached the interchange from Abeokuta at 3pm and got home at 9.59pm. Commuter Kunle Adeleke urged the Ogun State Government to fix inner roads, and Jamiu Akinsola said the Federal Government must make contractors put citizens’ wellbeing first.

What’s Next

The diversion is suspended pending further directives, so the bridge work will have to be rescheduled with a revised traffic plan. Attention will turn to whether future work is done at night or with better alternative routes, With an APC presidential rally planned in Ibadan on Saturday, authorities will be under pressure to keep the corridor moving.

Bottom Line

A badly timed diversion turned the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway into a 20-hour nightmare and forced the government to halt the pedestrian bridge work, leaving questions about how the project will resume without repeating the chaos.