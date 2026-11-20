KEY POINTS

The naira weakened by 0.58% to N1,388 per dollar at the official market on Thursday.

Official market dollar turnover rose by 59.1% to $800.31m, but higher trading activity did not prevent the currency’s decline.

Weekly foreign exchange inflows fell by 67.4% to $807.6m, according to Coronation Merchant Bank’s research subsidiary.

Presidential economic adviser Tope Fasua says the naira is undervalued and could strengthen to N1,127/$ if foreign reserves and dollar supply improve.

MAIN STORY

The naira weakened further against the US dollar on Thursday, closing at N1,388 at the official foreign exchange market, as declining dollar inflows continued to put pressure on the local currency.

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira lost N8.01 from Wednesday’s closing rate of N1,379.99, representing a depreciation of 0.58%.

The currency traded between N1,370 and N1,397 during the session before settling at N1,388.

The decline occurred despite a sharp increase in dollar transactions at the official market. Foreign exchange turnover rose to $800.31m across 184 transactions, compared with $502.88m across 148 transactions on Wednesday.

The increase represents a 59.1% rise in dollar turnover. However, the higher volume of transactions was not enough to prevent another decline in the naira’s value.

The gap between the official and parallel market rates also widened. Currency dealers quoted the dollar at an average of N1,439 on Wednesday, while some quotations reached N1,460.

Using the N1,439 average, the difference between the parallel market rate and Thursday’s official closing rate was N51 per dollar. At N1,460, the gap widened to N72.

Thursday’s performance extended the naira’s November decline. The currency weakened from N1,346.01/$ on November 2 to N1,350.45/$ on November 5, before closing at N1,353.50/$ on November 10. It subsequently fell to N1,363/$ on November 17 and N1,379.99/$ on November 18.

The pressure has coincided with a decline in foreign exchange inflows. A report by Coronation Merchant Bank’s research subsidiary showed that total inflows fell to $807.6m last week from $2.48bn in the preceding week, representing a 67.4% drop and the lowest weekly figure in at least five weeks.

Market analysts have also linked the currency’s weakness partly to reduced dollar supply and capital outflows ahead of the 2027 general elections.

THE ISSUES

The latest figures highlight the difference between trading activity and the actual supply of foreign currency in the market.

The increase in turnover means more dollars changed hands through official market transactions. It does not necessarily mean that the economy received an equivalent increase in fresh foreign exchange inflows.

This distinction matters because a currency needs sufficient and consistent dollar supply to meet demand from businesses, importers, investors and other market participants.

The 67.4% decline in weekly inflows suggests that fewer dollars entered the market during the reporting period. When available supply falls relative to demand, the naira can come under pressure even when trading activity increases.

The gap between official and parallel market rates also shows that the two segments are not clearing at the same price. A wider difference can increase uncertainty for businesses that need to source foreign exchange and make it harder to plan import costs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Presidential Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, said the naira was undervalued and could strengthen to N1,127 per dollar if Nigeria sustained improvements in foreign reserves, foreign exchange supply and productive investment.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the National Growth and Development Forum 2026 in Abuja.

“The IMF itself said about three months ago that the naira could be trading at N1,127 to the dollar. So the naira has now become undervalued,” Fasua said.

He cited Nigeria’s reported economic growth of 4.43% in the second quarter of 2026 and the decline in inflation to 14.06% in October from 20.9% a year earlier.

Fasua also pointed to external reserves exceeding $55bn in October and said stronger economic output was necessary to support the currency.

“A stronger naira must be earned through a stronger economy. It cannot be legislated into existence,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Nigeria’s external reserves have also lost some ground after rising for several months. Gross reserves stood at approximately $54.71bn on Wednesday, down from $54.76bn in the preceding reported figure.

The reserves had reached about $55.26bn in October before falling below $55bn on November 9. Despite the recent decline, they remain above their level at the beginning of 2026.

The CBN’s ability to maintain adequate foreign exchange liquidity, alongside stronger inflows from exports and investment, will be important in determining the naira’s direction.

Fasua’s N1,127/$ projection is conditional on improvements in these fundamentals and should not be interpreted as a guaranteed exchange rate.

BOTTOM LINE

The naira’s latest decline shows that higher dollar trading activity does not automatically translate into currency stability. The sharp fall in weekly foreign exchange inflows points to a supply challenge, while the slower growth in reserves adds to the pressure. Sustained improvement will depend on Nigeria attracting and retaining more foreign exchange, rather than relying on market turnover alone.