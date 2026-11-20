By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 20th, 2026

Key Points

· Checkers Africa Limited, makers of Checkers Custard, has unveiled Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner Temi Nkem as its brand ambassador

· The unveiling took place at the company’s Lagos office on Monday, before management, staff, media, content creators and other guests

· The company said her genuine love for Checkers Custard during her 10-week stay in the house made her a natural fit

· The partnership will include television commercials, radio advertisements, outdoor branding and appearances

· Checkers’ Head of Marketing said not every BBNaija custard lover would merit an automatic ambassadorial deal

· Checkers was an associate sponsor of Season 11, its third sponsorship of the show

Main Story

Checkers Africa Limited, makers of Checkers Custard, has unveiled Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner Temi Nkem as its brand ambassador, highlighting family values, authenticity and her natural affinity with the product. The company said her genuine love for Checkers Custard during her 10-week stay in the reality show made her a natural fit for the brand, which has maintained its association with the programme.

The unveiling took place at the company’s office in Lagos on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Karan Checker said the company had identified shared values and a natural connection between Nkem and the brand. “At Checkers Africa, we believe that great brands should be part of your daily experiences and happy moments of the people they serve. This is one of the reasons we have continued our support for Big Brother Naija,” he said.

He said the company followed Nkem’s journey and noticed her frequent kitchen visits to prepare Checkers Custard. “In fact, I think Temi visited the kitchen almost every day for Checkers Custard,” he said. He added that her preference appeared genuine rather than a calculated promotional strategy, and that the company expects the partnership to strengthen its connection with younger consumers.

The Issues

Brand partnerships with reality show winners are common, but Checkers is keen to present this one as organic. Both the CEO and the marketing head stressed that the relationship was not planned or orchestrated, an argument designed to give the endorsement credibility with consumers who may be sceptical of paid promotion.

The company also drew a line on future deals. Head of Marketing Timothy Ogundele said not every custard lover in future Big Brother Naija shows would merit an automatic ambassadorial appointment, and that Nkem’s personality, discipline and alignment with the brand’s family-oriented values informed the decision, The claim that her custard preparation was spontaneous comes from the company and Nkem herself, and cannot be independently verified. Financial terms and the length of the deal were not disclosed.

What’s Being Said

Nkem said she looked forward to joining the Checkers family. “Honestly, inside the house, I loved Checkers so much. You guys saw every single time I was always in the kitchen. I didn’t know how to cook, but it was just the custard that I kind of just wanted to learn because it seemed very much easier,” she said. She stressed it was not a game plan. “My strategy was just to have fun. I just liked custard and I enjoyed it,” she said.

She described the product as homely. “Checkers custard is very homely. Honestly, you taste the warmth in your mouth because obviously it’s a warm meal,” she said, naming vanilla as her favourite flavour, Ogundele called her a “providential ambassador.” “She is warm, witty, intelligent, and she exercised great restraint and a deep sense of discipline, which is, you know, we’re a family brand. So, the alignment is something that is beyond just love,” he said.

What’s Next

The partnership will roll out through television commercials, radio advertisements, outdoor branding and public appearances by Nkem on behalf of Checkers Custard. Consumers can expect campaigns featuring her in the coming weeks, Attention will turn to how the deal performs with younger consumers, and whether other Season 11 housemates land similar endorsements. Checkers also produces Checkers Pap, Checkers Crunchy Peanuts and 3-in-1 Checkers ChocoTee, so the ambassadorship could extend to other products.

Bottom Line

Checkers has signed the BBNaija Season 11 winner as its face, betting that her real-life love for custard on the show will translate into trust and sales, particularly among younger Nigerian consumers.