Trump promises $5,000 dividend if republicans retain congress

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 10, 2026

Key Points

Donald Trump promises a $5,000 payment to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain both chambers of Congress

The proposed dividend could cost more than $1 trillion and has no detailed funding or implementation plan

The November 3 midterm election will determine control of the House and Senate

Main Story

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 “Trump dividend” to every adult American if Republicans retain control of both the House of Representatives and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump made the pledge on Wednesday at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, presenting the proposed payment as a reward linked to what he described as the strength of the U.S. economy.

“If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000,” Trump said at the convention.

Trump said the payment would have to be spent in the United States but did not provide details on how the programme would be funded, administered or authorised.

The proposal could cost more than $1 trillion. Reuters estimated the cost at about $1.35 trillion based on approximately 270 million U.S. adults, while other estimates using different eligibility assumptions also place the cost above $1 trillion.

The payment would require congressional action because the president does not have unilateral authority to distribute such a large federal payment, according to fiscal and legal assessments cited by the Associated Press.

Trump has previously floated direct payments to Americans. He proposed a $2,000 tariff-funded dividend before, but the earlier proposal was not implemented.

The November election will determine control of the entire House and roughly one-third of the Senate, with Republicans defending narrow congressional majorities.

What’s Being Said

“I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.” Donald Trump, U.S. President.

“We don’t have surpluses to give away.” Marc Goldwein, Senior Policy Director, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

What’s Next

The U.S. midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, 2026

Congress would need to consider and authorise any legislation required to implement the proposed payment

Further details on eligibility, funding and administration are expected to determine whether the proposal can move beyond a campaign pledge

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Trump’s $5,000 dividend is a major campaign promise with potentially more than $1 trillion in fiscal implications, but its implementation remains dependent on congressional approval and a credible funding mechanism. The proposal therefore represents an electoral pledge rather than an approved government payment.