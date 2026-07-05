King Charles Congratulates U.S. on 250th Anniversary, Praises Special Relationship

Key points

Britain’s King Charles III sent a congratulatory message to President Donald Trump and the American people marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The monarch praised the extraordinary evolution of ties between the two nations, moving from historical conflict to a deeply productive modern alliance.

King Charles highlighted environmental protection and the responsibility to safeguard nature as a key area of shared future cooperation.

The message follows a delicate April state visit by the King and Queen Camilla to the White House amid strained geopolitical relations over the war involving Iran.

Main story

Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Charles praised the close partnership forged between the two nations in spite of their turbulent beginnings.

“This year marks a truly historic milestone and a moment of great celebration for Americans everywhere,” the monarch wrote in his message. “It offers an opportunity to pause and reflect on the remarkable journey of the United States over the past two and a half centuries, and to honour all that has been achieved since 1776.’’

This Independence Day, the U.S. is celebrating 250 years since the 13 colonies declared independence from Britain, triggering the Revolutionary War that ended with London recognising U.S. sovereignty in 1783. The former adversaries later forged what became known as the “special relationship.’’

Charles described the ties between Britain and the United States as a story of “extraordinary evolution, from overcoming conflict to forging one of the closest and most productive alliances the world has seen.”

“Together, we face the challenges of today, and the opportunities of tomorrow,’’ he wrote, adding that he had no doubt the two countries would continue to defend their shared values over the next 250 years.

As an example, Charles pointed to the responsibility to protect nature, an issue that has long been central to the king’s public work.

In April, Charles and Queen Camilla made a multi-day state visit to the United States, where they were received by the president at the White House. The trip came at a time when relations between the two countries had been strained by issues including the war involving Iran, visiting a delicate diplomatic balancing act for the monarch. Trump subsequently praised Charles in glowing terms.

The issues

The historic milestone underscores the irony of a British monarch celebrating the very rebellion that fractured the British Empire 250 years ago. However, the message serves a vital diplomatic purpose, reinforcing the “special relationship” at a time when contemporary global conflicts, particularly escalating military tensions involving Iran, have tested transatlantic unity and forced both nations to actively realign their strategic goals.

What’s being said

“This year marks a truly historic milestone and a moment of great celebration for Americans everywhere. It offers an opportunity to pause and reflect on the remarkable journey of the United States over the past two and a half centuries, and to honour all that has been achieved since 1776.’’ — King Charles III

What’s next

Following the King’s diplomatic outreach, British and U.S. officials are expected to continue bilateral talks to harmonize their security policies regarding the crisis involving Iran, while expanding joint climate and conservation initiatives highlighted by the monarch.

Bottom line

Reflecting on two and a half centuries of shared history, King Charles III used the U.S. Semiquincentennial to reframe a legacy of wartime rebellion into a testament of modern diplomatic endurance, anchoring the UK-U.S. alliance against current global instabilities.