Trump says US border is most secure in its history

KEY POINTS

• Trump says the US has recorded major declines in illegal immigration and violent crime since he took office.

• He claims the murder rate has fallen to its lowest level in 125 years.

• Trump says the US economy, military and technology sectors have reached record levels under his administration.

• He says the US has secured $21 trillion in new investment commitments.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has used his address to the 81st UN General Assembly to highlight what he described as major improvements in border security, public safety and the economy since taking office.

Speaking during the General Debate at the UN headquarters in New York, Trump said the United States now had the most secure border in its history, contrasting the situation with what he described as the condition of the border before his administration.

Trump said no one could enter the United States without an invitation or permission and claimed that no illegal immigrants had been admitted into the country during the previous 16 months.

“In the past 16 months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States.

“And that’s done by some very sophisticated people. It’s not done by the Trump administration,” he said.

The president also attributed a sharp reduction in violent crime to his administration’s actions, saying 2025 recorded the largest drop in violent crime ever recorded in the country.

He claimed that the murder rate had fallen to its lowest level in 125 years.

Trump cited crime reductions in Memphis, Tennessee, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C., where he said crime had fallen by 80 per cent, 80 per cent and 87 per cent respectively.

“Since the year 1900, I sent our crime busters into Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and crime in each place went down over 80 per cent and will go down still further.

“More importantly, when I arrived on January 20th of last year in Washington, D.C., it was riddled with crime. And now crime is down 87 per cent and we’re going for 100,” Trump said.

On the economy, Trump said the United States had become a major destination for investment and described its economy as the envy of the world.

He said more than one million private sector jobs had been created since he took office and claimed that more Americans were working than ever before.

Trump also said the US poverty rate had reached its lowest level in history and that 1.5 million Americans had been lifted out of poverty in 2025.

He said poverty rates among African American and Hispanic American populations were also at record lows.

“Real household incomes for Americans have soared to the highest level in history, 87,000 dollars on average, surpassing the prior record that I set in my first term,” he said.

Trump said his administration had removed regulations and other barriers to business and had enacted what he described as the largest tax cuts in American history.

He also said US stock markets had reached record highs over the previous 12 months.

“We’ve secured commitments for 21 trillion dollars in new investments from all over the planet, compared to less than 1 trillion dollars in four years in the previous administration,” Trump said.

On defence, Trump said the United States had invested more in its military over the previous 12 months than ever before, adding that military spending would reach $1.5 trillion during his current term.

He also described the United States as the world’s leading military and technology power and said its energy production was supplying global demand.

Trump used the address to welcome world leaders to the United States as the country prepares to mark 250 years of independence.

He said the United States had emerged stronger after two and a half centuries and described the country’s current period as a transformation from what he called a “Dark Age of America” into a “golden age”.

THE ISSUES

Trump’s address placed border security and immigration at the centre of his account of domestic policy, with his administration’s record presented through claims about illegal immigration and border control. Crime was another major focus, with Trump linking his administration’s policies to reported reductions in violent crime in several US cities and making broader claims about national murder rates. Economic performance featured prominently in the speech, including claims about employment, household incomes, poverty, taxation, business regulation and investment commitments. Trump also presented military spending, technology and energy production as indicators of increased US power, while linking domestic economic strength to the country’s position internationally.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Two years ago, our country was dead, and now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world.” – Donald Trump, US President.

“We’ve invested more money in the United States military in the past 12 months than ever before and this term, it will be 1.5 trillion dollars.” – Donald Trump, US President.

“Our technology is second to none and we are leading in virtually everything. Our energy is fueling the planet. America is rising.” – Donald Trump, US President.

WHAT’S NEXT

Trump said his administration would continue its efforts to strengthen border security, reduce crime, expand investment and remove what it considers unnecessary barriers to business.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump used his UN General Assembly address to present his administration’s record through claims of stronger border security, lower crime, increased employment, higher incomes, record investment and expanded US military power.