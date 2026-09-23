ECOWAS warns climate change could displace 32 million by 2050

KEY POINTS

• ECOWAS says climate change, environmental degradation and insecurity could push internal displacement in West Africa to 32 million by 2050.

• Women and children could account for about 80 per cent of those affected.

• ECOWAS says West Africa needs $294 billion to tackle climate change and strengthen resilience.

MAIN STORY

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned that the combined effects of climate change, environmental degradation and insecurity could leave about 32 million people internally displaced across the sub region by 2050.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Gen. Birame Diop, gave the projection on Tuesday at the Second 2026 Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament in Accra, Ghana.

The week long seminar is focused on the theme, “Climate Change as A Driver of Environmental Degradation, Population Displacement and Rising Insecurity”.

Diop, who was represented by Prof. Nassirou Bako Arifari, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, said women and children could make up about 80 per cent of the projected displaced population, citing World Bank projections.

He said the scale of the challenge required regional action, noting that about two million West Africans were displaced by climate related natural disasters in 2024 alone.

More than seven million people were also affected by flooding during the year, with homes, roads, schools, health facilities, farms and other critical infrastructure destroyed.

Diop further disclosed that more than 12 million people were internally displaced across West and Central Africa between 2025 and 2026 due to the combined effects of climate change, insecurity and other vulnerabilities.

He identified climate financing as one of the major challenges facing the region, saying West Africa requires about $294 billion to respond to the climate crisis.

ECOWAS has been working since 2024 to establish a regional carbon market platform under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as part of efforts to mobilise investment for climate action.

THE ISSUES

Climate related displacement is increasingly linked with wider humanitarian and security pressures in West Africa. The projected rise in internally displaced people could place additional pressure on communities and public infrastructure already affected by environmental damage and insecurity. Flooding and other climate related disasters are already affecting essential infrastructure and livelihoods. Damage to homes, roads, schools, health facilities and farms can deepen economic and social vulnerabilities in affected communities. The financing gap remains a major obstacle to climate resilience. ECOWAS estimates that the sub region needs $294 billion to tackle the effects of climate change, making access to climate finance a central part of the regional response. The proposed regional carbon market is intended to help mobilise investment for climate action. ECOWAS has been pursuing the platform since 2024 under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“West Africa requires about 294 billion dollars to tackle the crisis of climate change.” – Gen. Birame Diop, President, ECOWAS Commission

“Climate change is not simply an environmental issue. It is a development issue, a humanitarian issue, a peace and security issue, and ultimately an issue of human survival and regional stability.” – Gen. Birame Diop, President, ECOWAS Commission

“We must be proactive and invest in resilience before crises occur. We must protect ecosystems, create livelihoods and address grievances before they escalate into conflict.” – Gen. Birame Diop, President, ECOWAS Commission

WHAT’S NEXT

Diop urged ECOWAS member states to adopt a comprehensive regional approach to climate resilience and human security rather than fragmented responses.

He called on regional parliamentarians to strengthen climate responsive legislation and oversight, while prioritising climate financing and improving early warning and early action systems.

He also urged governments to promote sustainable management of land, water, forests and fisheries, while giving greater attention to women and youths in climate resilience efforts.

BOTTOM LINE

ECOWAS says climate change, environmental degradation and insecurity could drive internal displacement to about 32 million people by 2050. The commission is calling for stronger regional coordination, increased climate financing and greater investment in resilience before climate related crises worsen.