‘Ikenga: The Last Festival’ becomes highest grossing Igbo language film

KEY POINTS

• Ikenga: The Last Festival has grossed N103.4 million, becoming the highest grossing Igbo language film in West Africa.

• FilmOne Entertainment announced the milestone on Instagram.

• The film is still showing in cinemas nationwide.

MAIN STORY

Ikenga: The Last Festival has set a new box office record for an Igbo language film in West Africa, with earnings reaching N103.4 million.

FilmOne Entertainment announced the achievement in a post on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, describing the production as a record breaking Igbo title.

The entertainment company also acknowledged Nigerian audiences for their contribution to the film’s performance and said the movie remains on cinema screens across the country.

The film features an ensemble cast and centres on themes of power, legacy and tradition.

THE ISSUES

The N103.4 million gross places the film at the top of the Igbo language film category in West Africa, according to the announcement by FilmOne Entertainment. Its continued screening in cinemas means the film is still available to audiences despite having already reached the reported milestone.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ikenga: The Last Festival is expected to continue its cinema run nationwide, according to FilmOne Entertainment.

BOTTOM LINE

Ikenga: The Last Festival has grossed N103.4 million, making it the highest grossing Igbo language film in West Africa. The film remains in cinemas nationwide.