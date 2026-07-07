Trump arrives in Türkiye for NATO summit amid defence, Iran tensions

Key points

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara for a two-day NATO summit expected to be dominated by defence spending and the war in Iran.

Trump was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Etimesgut Air Base.

The summit comes amid growing tensions between Trump and several European NATO allies over burden-sharing.

Trump has also criticised allies for opposing the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Main story

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for a crucial two-day NATO summit, with growing disagreements over defence spending and the conflict involving Iran expected to shape discussions among alliance leaders.

The U.S. president flew into Türkiye aboard Air Force One, an aircraft presented to him by Qatar, before touching down at Etimesgut Air Base, where he was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the tarmac and briefly conversed while walking along a ceremonial blue carpet prepared for Trump’s arrival. During the welcome, Erdoğan was seen briefly taking the U.S. president by the arm.

Trump also greeted members of the Turkish military in their native language, drawing applause from his host before both leaders proceeded into the airport building ahead of the summit.

The meeting comes at a delicate moment for NATO, as Trump continues to press European member states to shoulder a greater share of the alliance’s defence responsibilities.

For years, he has argued that many allies rely too heavily on the United States for security and has repeatedly called for higher military spending across Europe.

The summit is also taking place against the backdrop of tensions over Iran, with Trump openly criticising some NATO partners for opposing the military campaign launched jointly by the United States and Israel.

He has accused those allies of failing to back the operation, adding another point of contention as NATO leaders gather to discuss collective security and other global challenges.

The issues

The NATO summit takes place against a backdrop of renewed geopolitical tensions and longstanding disagreements over burden-sharing within the alliance. While European members have faced sustained pressure from Trump to increase defence spending, divisions over the conflict involving Iran could further complicate efforts to present a united front on transatlantic security.

What’s being said

“European NATO allies should increase defence spending and take on more responsibility for the continent’s security.” — Donald Trump

Trump has criticised some allies over what he described as a lack of support for the military operation launched alongside Israel against Iran.

What’s next

NATO leaders are expected to hold two days of discussions on collective security, defence spending and regional conflicts, with the outcome likely to shape future cooperation within the alliance.

Bottom line

Trump’s arrival in Türkiye sets the stage for a NATO summit where divisions over defence spending and the conflict in Iran could test alliance unity.