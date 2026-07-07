Germany defends defence spending ahead of NATO summit

Key points

Germany says it is on course to meet NATO’s higher defence spending target by 2035.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul rejected fresh criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over burden-sharing.

NATO members agreed last year to raise core defence spending from two to 3.5 per cent of GDP.

Trump has continued to press allies, describing their defence spending as inadequate ahead of the summit.

Main story

Germany has defended its growing defence budget following renewed criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Ankara for a two-day summit beginning Tuesday.

Speaking to Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin was steadily increasing military expenditure and remained on track to meet the alliance’s revised spending target.

“We’re looking at the numbers, and they are pointing up,” Wadephul said.

His remarks come as Trump intensifies pressure on NATO members over what he has repeatedly described as an unfair sharing of the alliance’s defence responsibilities.

In response to longstanding calls from Washington, NATO allies agreed last year to increase core defence spending from two per cent to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2035.

Wadephul said Germany was making steady progress towards that goal and expected to achieve the target before the end of the decade.

He argued that Berlin’s increased investment in defence had not gone unnoticed by its allies.

“We are spending more than many of our partners. What Germany is doing is also being noticed in Washington,” he said.

Despite those assurances, Trump renewed his criticism just days before the summit, describing allies’ defence spending as “ridiculous” and singling out Germany as one of the countries that needed to contribute more.

The issues

Defence spending remains one of the most contentious issues within NATO, with the United States pushing European allies to shoulder a larger share of the alliance’s security costs. While many member states have increased military budgets in recent years, disagreements persist over the pace of spending and burden-sharing commitments.

What’s being said

“We’re looking at the numbers, and they are pointing up.” — Johann Wadephul, German Foreign Minister

“We are spending more than many of our partners. What Germany is doing is also being noticed in Washington.” — Johann Wadephul, German Foreign Minister

What’s next

NATO leaders are expected to discuss defence spending commitments alongside broader security challenges during the Ankara summit, where burden-sharing is likely to remain a key point of debate.

Bottom line

Germany insists it is meeting its NATO commitments, but Trump’s renewed criticism underscores continuing divisions over defence spending ahead of the alliance’s summit.