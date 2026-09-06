Toyin Abraham announces new movie ‘Bestie’ for December release

Key Points

Toyin Abraham has announced her latest film, Bestie, for release in Nigerian cinemas on Dec. 16.

The movie carries the tagline, “Besties by choice, strangers by betrayal.”

The film adds to Abraham’s growing catalogue of productions as an actress, producer and filmmaker.

Main Story

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has announced Bestie, her latest movie scheduled to hit cinemas on Dec. 16.

Abraham unveiled the project in a video shared on her verified Instagram page, @toyin_abraham, which featured highlights from some of her previous films before revealing Bestie as her newest production.

The upcoming movie carries the tagline, “Besties by choice, strangers by betrayal.”

The announcement comes as Abraham continues to expand her work across acting, producing and filmmaking, following the commercial performance of several of her previous productions.

Media reports reveal that Abraham’s film credits include Alakada Reloaded, The Ghost and the Tout, The Ghost and the Tout Too, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, Malaika and Alakada: Bad and Boujee.

She also made her directorial debut with Oversabi Aunty, which became the first Nollywood directorial debut to surpass the ₦1 billion mark at the box office.

With Bestie, Abraham is set to return to Nigerian cinemas with another production, adding to her record of theatrical releases.

The Issues

The release of Bestie comes against the backdrop of Abraham’s growing involvement in Nollywood beyond acting. Her transition into producing and directing has expanded her role in the development and commercial release of locally produced films.

What’s Being Said

Abraham’s announcement presents Bestie with the tagline, “Besties by choice, strangers by betrayal,” pointing to friendship and betrayal as central themes of the production.

What’s Next

Bestie is scheduled to open in Nigerian cinemas on Dec. 16.

The film will add another theatrical release to Abraham’s growing body of work as an actress, producer and filmmaker.

The Bottom Line: Toyin Abraham is set to return to Nigerian cinemas with Bestie, her latest production, on Dec. 16.