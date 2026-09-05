Equities market gains N405bn as trading volume surges 416%

Kehinde Victor | Sep 5, 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian equities market closed Friday on a positive note, adding N405 billion to push market capitalization to N159.558 trillion.

The All-Share Index climbed 0.25% to reach 246,992.44, extending the year-to-date return to 58.72%.

Market volume surged 416.66% to 2.24 billion shares valued at N73.41 billion, driven by heavy trading in Fortis Global Insurance and Seplat Energy.

MAIN STORY

The equities market sustained its upward momentum on Friday, closing the week on a strong note as investors gained N405 billion following gains across major stocks.

Market capitalization rose by 0.25% to settle at N159.558 trillion from N159.153 trillion recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the All-Share Index climbed by 604.22 points, or 0.25%, to close at 246,992.44 compared to 246,388.22 on Thursday. The sustained rally further strengthened the market’s year-to-date return to 58.72%, with price appreciation in 29 stocks helping push the overall market into positive territory.

Despite the rise in the benchmark index, market breadth closed negatively with 31 decliners against 26 gainers. On the gainers’ chart, Industrial and Medical Gases rose 9.97% to close at N30.70, Juli climbed 9.66% to settle at N6.55, and University Press advanced 9.09% to end at N5 per share. Conversely, Red Star Express, Haldane McCall, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and Royal Exchange led the decliners, each dropping 10% to close at N13.95, N3.60, N7.70, and N1.10 per share, respectively. Nigerian Breweries dropped 9.93% to finish at N82.45, John Holt declined 9.89% to N10, and Daar Communications dipped 9.68% to N1.70 per share.

Market activity strengthened significantly during the session, with total volume traded rising by 416.66% to 2.24 billion shares valued at N73.41 billion across 42,709 deals. Fortis Global Insurance led the volume chart with 1.45 billion shares, accounting for 64.85% of total daily volume, while Seplat Energy recorded the highest transaction value at N32.24 billion, representing 43.91% of total value traded.

THE ISSUES

The session demonstrated a clear contrast between overall index performance and individual stock trends, as heavy trading activity and liquidity concentration in high-value stocks cushioned the market against broader price declines across 31 losing counters.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Price appreciation in companies such as Abbey Mortgage Bank, Royal Exchange, Nigerian Breweries, John Holt and Daar Communications as well as 24 other stocks helped push the market into positive territory.” — Market Report.

WHAT’S NEXT

Settlement of the 2.24 billion shares traded during Friday’s session will take place over the coming trading days.

Investors will track whether trading activity remains concentrated in high-volume stocks like Fortis Global Insurance and Seplat Energy when market sessions resume next week.

BOTTOM LINE

High transaction volumes and heavy trading in top-value stocks kept the market in positive territory, extending the year-to-date return to 58.72% despite negative market breadth.