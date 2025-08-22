Top 10 Cheapest Countries To Relocate To In 2025 (With Cost Comparison)

Relocating abroad isn’t just about chasing dreams—it’s also about crunching the numbers. Let’s be honest: moving overseas can be overwhelming, but the one question that sits stubbornly in the back of everyone’s mind is: Can I actually afford to live there?

For many Nigerians, especially those thinking of “japa” (relocating for better opportunities), affordability isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a survival strategy. Between rent, food, healthcare, and transport, the cost of living can make or break your relocation experience.

According to the 2024 U.S. News Best Countries rankings, affordability is shaped by how global respondents perceive living costs—covering everything from groceries to bus fares, and even housing. This isn’t just about exchange rates; it’s about daily reality. Think of it as the difference between surviving and actually living.

So, if you’ve been sketching out your relocation plan, here are the top 10 cheapest countries you should seriously consider.

1. Thailand

Thailand has mastered the art of making life affordable yet vibrant. Picture this: a steaming bowl of Pad Thai on a Bangkok street corner for less than $2. Rent? Way lower than in Lagos or London.

Ranked #1 in Affordability

GDP per capita (PPP): $23,423

$23,423 Population: 71.8 million

Beyond the cost, Thailand is paradise for digital nomads and retirees. Healthcare is surprisingly affordable, English is widely understood in tourist hubs, and the culture—between temples, festivals, and beaches—makes everyday life feel rich, even if your wallet isn’t.

2. Vietnam

Vietnam isn’t just affordable; it’s buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit. Cities like Ho Chi Minh are fast-growing hubs for freelancers and small businesses. Street food is a religion here, and it barely dents your budget.

GDP per capita (PPP): $15,194

$15,194 Population: 98.9 million

What makes Vietnam stand out? The low rent, the coffee culture (some of the best in the world), and a lifestyle that balances tradition with modern convenience.

3. India

India is enormous—geographically, culturally, and economically. And that means choices. Whether you’re in bustling Mumbai or a quieter city like Jaipur, the cost of living stays refreshingly low.

GDP per capita (PPP): $10,176

$10,176 Population: 1.43 billion

Rent and transport are among the cheapest you’ll find globally. For Nigerians, the cultural similarities—family-centered living, spicy food, noisy streets—make it feel oddly familiar.

4. Philippines

Imagine living near turquoise waters, eating fresh seafood, and paying a fraction of Western prices. That’s the Philippines for you.

GDP per capita (PPP): $10,755

$10,755 Population: 117 million

With strong English proficiency, navigating daily life is easy. Healthcare is much cheaper compared to Europe or the U.S., and housing near coastal towns remains affordable.

5. Malaysia

Malaysia offers something unique: a blend of affordability and advanced infrastructure. Kuala Lumpur, for instance, has shiny skyscrapers, efficient public transport, and still, you’ll pay less in rent than in Abuja or Accra.

GDP per capita (PPP): $37,248

$37,248 Population: 34.3 million

Food is cheap, especially in hawker centers where you can eat like royalty for just a few dollars.

6. Indonesia

Yes, Bali gets all the attention, but Indonesia as a whole is affordable.

GDP per capita (PPP): $15,613

$15,613 Population: 278 million

From Jakarta to quieter towns, living costs remain manageable, especially for expats with remote income.

7. Mexico

For those who want affordability without being too far from the U.S. (or even Canada), Mexico stands tall.

GDP per capita (PPP): $25,602

$25,602 Population: 128 million

Cities like Mérida and Oaxaca are particularly loved for their safety, cultural richness, and low living costs.

8. China

Shanghai may shock your wallet, but head inland and China’s affordability shines.

GDP per capita (PPP): $24,558

$24,558 Population: 1.41 billion

Teachers especially find it rewarding, with salaries that cover rent, food, and even savings.

9. Turkey

Turkey is a cultural melting pot—half Europe, half Asia, all affordable.

GDP per capita (PPP): $44,151

$44,151 Population: 85.3 million

From Istanbul’s markets to Antalya’s beaches, Turkey offers strong value for those with foreign income.

10. Bangladesh

Bangladesh may not top lifestyle rankings, but affordability is unbeatable.

GDP per capita (PPP): $9,066

$9,066 Population: 173 million

Food, transport, and housing are extremely cheap. The tight-knit community vibe makes it unique.

Quick Cost Comparison of the Cheapest Countries to Relocate to in 2025

Here’s a snapshot of average monthly living costs (for a single person) across the top 10 cheapest countries to relocate to:

Thailand $400 – $600 $150 – $200 $30 $800 – $1,000 Vietnam $300 – $500 $120 – $180 $10 $700 – $900 India $150 – $300 $100 – $150 $10 $500 – $700 Philippines $250 – $400 $120 – $180 $15 $600 – $900 Malaysia $400 – $600 $150 – $200 $25 $900 – $1,100 Indonesia $250 – $450 $120 – $160 $15 $650 – $900 Mexico $400 – $650 $180 – $250 $20 $1,000 – $1,200 China $350 – $600 $200 – $300 $25 $900 – $1,200 Turkey $300 – $500 $150 – $200 $20 $800 – $1,000 Bangladesh $100 – $200 $80 – $120 $10 $400 – $600

(Note: Figures are estimates based on global expat surveys and may vary by city.)

So, Where’s Your Next Stop?

Affordability isn’t just about saving money—it’s about finding value in your everyday life. Whether it’s sipping coconut water by a Philippine beach or bargaining in a Vietnamese market, these countries prove that low costs don’t mean low quality.

For Nigerians considering relocation, the key takeaway is simple: living abroad doesn’t have to drain your bank account. With the right country, you can balance lifestyle, culture, and affordability. Because sometimes, the cheapest option doesn’t feel cheap at all—it feels like freedom.