CBN Sells OMO Bills At 25.99% Stop Rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday sold N897.2 billion worth of open market operation (OMO) bills, offering investors stop rates as high as 25.99%, auction results showed.

The sale, conducted across two maturities, came after more than N1 trillion in inflows lifted market liquidity into surplus. The CBN offered N600 billion split between 89-day and 124-day bills but demand was strong, with subscriptions reaching N1 trillion.

At the close of the auction, the 89-day tenor cleared at 25.50%, while the 124-day paper settled at 25.99%. The issuance was aimed at mopping up excess liquidity following the maturity of earlier bills, while also helping attract foreign portfolio inflows amid ongoing economic reforms.