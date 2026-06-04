LBS June 2026 Breakfast Presentation: Global health crises, fuel independence, and market innovations

The global and domestic economic landscape is currently navigating a complex web of public health threats, aggressive policy overhauls, and structural market adjustments. The June 3, 2026, Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Presentation, titled “LBS BREAKFAST PRESENTATION JUNE 2026” and delivered by Bismarck Rewane, provides a detailed dissection of these intersecting realities. From the emerging threat of an Ebola resurgence to deep-seated reforms in Nigeria’s capital and energy markets, the presentation captures a pivotal moment of transition.

Ebola 3.0: outbreak, risks & implications

Public health has once again taken center stage as a primary economic variable with the emergence of the Ebola 3.0 outbreak. As of late May 2026, the epidemic epicenter in Ituri, Democratic Republic of Congo, has logged over nine hundred suspected cases and more than one hundred deaths. Unlike the localized containment seen during the 2014 outbreak, the modern landscape is far more interconnected, exposing Nigeria and the broader continent to accelerated contagion risks. Today, Nigeria possesses thirty-one functional civilian airports compared to just twenty-two in 2014, alongside active cross-border frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The economic fallout of this health crisis is moving faster than the disease itself, heavily dampening inbound tourism, corporate travel, and conference scheduling across Central and East Africa as nations implement stricter border screenings. The anxieties have extended globally, with suspected cases under close monitoring in major international transit hubs like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This tracking has sparked significant friction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting the United States and Canada to enforce strict travel bans and restrictions on residents arriving from affected African zones.

Three years after reform – cheers, fears, and tears

Domestically, Nigeria is confronting the stark realities of its post-2023 policy architecture, which was defined by fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange market liberalization, and aggressive tax reforms. The macroeconomic data reveals a profound money illusion, where expanding nominal figures mask heavily compressed real values. While nominal gross domestic product is projected to rise to over three hundred and forty billion dollars in 2026, real gross domestic product growth remains modest at just over four percent. This nominal growth is heavily asymmetric, as aggregate consumption drives sixty percent of the gross domestic product, while real household incomes continue to shrink under systemic pressure.

The human cost of these structural updates is visible in the stark erosion of local living standards. The adjustment of the minimum wage to seventy thousand naira has completely failed to keep pace with cumulative inflation, squeezing purchasing power across the board. Consequently, multidimensional poverty has surged, with the portion of the population living below the poverty line climbing to sixty-three percent. This economic displacement has happened alongside escalating national insecurity, creating a difficult landscape for everyday consumers despite improvements in the efficiency of the foreign exchange market.

Global risks & scenarios

On the global stage, geopolitical volatility introduces substantial headwinds to domestic forecasting. A fragile ceasefire remains in place between the United States and Iran, keeping international energy markets on high alert. While talks supported by regional Arab states are projected to limp forward, the threat of a resurgence in violence hangs over the global economy. A breakdown in this truce would likely result in immediate disruptions around the critical Strait of Hormuz pressure point, triggering an immediate spike in crude prices and intense supply chain volatility. Concurrently, the escalating conflict in Ukraine continues to exert upward pressure on global input costs, particularly fertilizer prices.

For Nigeria, these international stress points manifest as a double-edged sword. A sustained truce scenario is expected to pull global Brent crude prices down toward eighty-five dollars per barrel, which reduces immediate fiscal windfalls but simultaneously cools down domestic inflationary pressures by lowering the landing cost of imported commodities. Conversely, any escalation of global warfare threatens to spark a short-term revenue surge for the government alongside a devastating domestic inflation shock that would force the Central Bank of Nigeria to tighten monetary policy even further.

Global & domestic stock markets defy odds and gravity

Despite intense macroeconomic headwinds, capital markets have exhibited historic resilience, driven by structural innovations and massive corporate liquidity. Internationally, major indices like the Nasdaq and Nikkei 225 have logged spectacular gains, riding the massive secondary wave of the global artificial intelligence boom. Domestically, the Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index achieved an astonishing year-to-date expansion of over fifty-nine percent by June 2026. This stellar performance was catalyzed by deliberate policy interventions, including the National Pension Commission raising the domestic equity exposure cap for Pension Fund Administrators to thirty-five percent, an influx of retail participation, and FTSE Russell upgrading Nigeria to Frontier Market status.

The market architecture underwent a significant transformation on June 1, 2026, with the official transition to a T+1 settlement cycle, which slashed the counterparty risk window by half and allowed institutional desks to recycle capital within twenty-four hours. However, this structural milestone was met with immediate tactical friction, as the index dropped more than one percent on launch day. This dip was led entirely by a sell-off in banking stocks. Investors quickly reacted to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent rigorous stress tests, which led to a suspension of dividend payments for major tier-one and tier-two banking institutions due to heavy loan-loss provisioning mandates.

Looking forward, the entire financial community is focused on the impending Dangote Refinery initial public offering. Positioned at an estimated fifty billion dollar valuation, the listing is substantially oversubscribed. While a pure addition model suggests the listing could elevate the overall market capitalization by thirty to forty percent, market realities suggest a different path. The presentation projects that the index will likely experience an initial dip as investors aggressively trim their existing liquid blue-chip holdings to fund their new subscriptions before a broader market rally takes hold.

What’s happening elsewhere

Beyond the stock exchange, key economic proxies paint a picture of a mixed recovery across the domestic landscape. National oil production has witnessed a positive turnaround, expanding to nearly one and a half million barrels per day due to strong technical recoveries at the Forcados and Bonny Light terminals. This improved crude output ensures that Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursements will likely remain above the two trillion naira threshold, offering vital fiscal liquidity to state governments even if it fails to guarantee long-term structural stability. In contrast, maritime logistics face near-term bottlenecks, with the number of ships awaiting berth at local ports projected to rise significantly due to rigorous port health screening protocols linked to the Ebola outbreak.

The presentation also highlights a dynamic shift within Nigeria’s new economy, where the creative sector is confronting aggressive regional competition from South Africa and Kenya. While digital platforms like YouTube have democratized film distribution for Nollywood, local creators operate under severe structural monetization constraints, earning significantly less per view than Western peers. Despite this gap, the domestic skit-making industry has blossomed into a thirty-one million dollar marketing juggernaut, driven by massive smartphone adoption and substantial brand sponsorship outlays.

Simultaneously, the domestic aviation industry is receiving a critical lifeline from the private sector. The Dangote Refinery has expanded its domestic jet fuel production to twenty-four million liters per day while cutting local pricing and shifting to a stable, naira-denominated credit model. This intervention provides massive structural relief to domestic airlines, helping them navigate an environment otherwise burdened by high taxes and above-average continental airport charges.