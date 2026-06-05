Lagos NLC chairperson rejects governors’ proposed minimum wage

Key points

Lagos State NLC Chairperson Comrade Funmi Sesi rejected a proposed N100,000 minimum wage from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Sesi insisted that fixing a national wage must follow a tripartite negotiation process involving labor, government, and employers.

The labor leader criticized governors for attempting to unilaterally determine workers’ salaries without proper stakeholder input.

Rising cost of living, high fuel prices, and inflation must be evaluated to decide a realistic wage structure.

Sesi noted that some states already pay over N100,000, making the governors’ proposed figure a step backward for workers’ welfare.

Main Story

The Lagos State Council Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Funmi Sesi, has stressed that any conversation regarding a new national minimum wage must prioritize thorough consultation and a realistic assessment of current economic pressures.

Reacting to reports that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) proposed a N100,000 minimum wage, Sesi made her stance clear in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She stated that wage adjustments cannot be handpicked unilaterally by state governors, maintaining that any legitimate wage determination must go through the established tripartite negotiation framework that brings labor representatives, government actors, and employers to the table.

Reflecting on past negotiations, the labor leader pointed out that governors previously claimed they could not afford to pay above N52,000, arguing at the time that higher wages would halt infrastructural development in their regions. She argued that this collective stance by the governors dragged down the final outcome of those earlier talks, even though the Federal Government showed a willingness to approve a higher benchmark.

Sesi challenged the governors to account for how they utilize their states’ current revenues, questioning if they have effectively provided security, built necessary infrastructure, or improved the overall welfare of their citizens before stepping forward with a new wage cap.

With inflation, high fuel prices, and a rising cost of living severely impacting the purchasing power of the working class, the NLC chief emphasized that workers are facing daily survival hurdles that change how they commute and manage household expenses. She stated that labor will not stand by and allow an arbitrary figure to be forced on workers without proper collective bargaining.

Pointing out that multiple states are already paying above the N100,000 threshold, Sesi urged the NGF and all relevant stakeholders to let the upcoming formal wage review run its course through open dialogue and consensus, ensuring the final structure guarantees a decent standard of living.

The Issues

Resisting unilateral wage declarations by state governors to preserve the statutory tripartite negotiation system.

Factoring high fuel costs and extreme inflationary pressures directly into national minimum wage computations.

Preventing a regression in workers’ welfare in states that have already implemented salary structures above N100,000.

What’s Being Said

Questioning why the governors are rushing to announce figures before formal negotiations have officially opened for the year, Comrade Funmi Sesi asked: “It has to be a tripartite thing. This year we are due for renegotiation of the minimum wage. Why are they jumping the gun?”

Challenging the performance and fiscal accountability of state executives, Sesi queried: “Before proposing N100,000, let us ask the governors what they have been using the resources available to their states to do. Have they provided security for citizens? Are infrastructural facilities in place? Have they improved the welfare of the people in their states?”

Describing how the fuel pricing crisis and broader inflation have reshaped the daily lifestyle and mobility of citizens, she observed: “We can no longer fill the tanks of our vehicles as before. People now prioritise movements because of the cost of fuel and other economic challenges. All these realities must be taken into consideration before deciding what should be the new minimum wage,”

Rejecting the idea that workers should passively accept wage allocations without direct input from their chosen union representatives, Sesi said: “You cannot sit somewhere and allocate money to workers as if you are giving them a gift. Workers’ representatives must be part of the discussion. Don’t shave our heads behind our backs. Let our voices count,”

Demanding that the upcoming minimum wage evaluation rely strictly on current economic indicators and prioritize higher baselines, she concluded: “We have to talk, discuss and agree collectively. We must use the prevailing economic indices to determine what the new minimum wage should be. Some states are already paying above N100,000. Instead of talking about lower figures, discussions should focus on improving workers’ welfare,”

What’s Next

Organized labor will prepare its independent economic data and cost-of-living indices ahead of the formal tripartite renegotiation meetings.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum will face pressure to align its salary proposals with the forthcoming collective review process.

NLC state councils will monitor compliance across various regions to ensure states currently paying above N100,000 do not lower their current wage standards.

Bottom Line

Lagos NLC Chairperson Funmi Sesi has rejected the NGF’s proposed N100,000 minimum wage, labeling it an arbitrary assignment that ignores the fact that some states already pay more, and demanded that any new wage structure be determined collectively through proper tripartite negotiations that account for fuel costs and inflation.