Tips on How to Avoid Financial Shocks in 2019

2018 was a robust year for some but for many, it was a period of financial draught considering the statistics on the Nigerian economy. Indeed the economic situation of the country may deal a huge blow on individual pockets but you can plan to mitigate your exposure by working hard, living right and doing the needful.
Wealth accumulation is easier during your active years. That is the time you can accumulate the wealth that will sustain you when you eventually become passive. Nobody will retain same level of productivity forever. Usually we have between 25 years to 40 years of our lives to work and even so, our ability to work depreciates with age. Therefore, you need to “make hay while the sun still shines”.
What sets people apart in life (even in finance) is mindset.
Here are 5 ways to detoxify your finances and keep it healthy in the new year.
1. Dont spend more money than you make:
Alot of people spend more money than what they have or are expecting by the end of the month. They take loans and keep building never ending debt. Shopping is what consumes a large chunk of young people’s money. Fashion, gadgets, hanging out etc. You have nothing to prove to anybody so, focus on building your future.
2. Save:
“Little drops of water can make mighty ocean“. Many focus on frivolities. As soon as they get money, they rush to buy buy buy. In tge end they are left with nothing to save for the rainy day. They eat up everything including what should have been set aside for the future. So, the struggle continues.
You can start saving from your bedroom with a piggy bank. Start with lose change, then be diligent, with time you would be self-motivated to do more. The result will add to your ginger.
3. Invest:
4. Get a side hustle:
The goal is to make more money and a side hustle is definitely part of the flow. Look for problems that you can solve around you, offer service and get paid. If you are a career person, you can learn a vocational skill and start using it on parttime bases or become an investor to someone else’s business/idea. Multiple streams of income will quickly help you to put an end to the rat race and set you on the path to self-sufficiency.
5. Work towards financial freedom:
