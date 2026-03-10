Tinubu vows Nigeria will defeat terrorism, Says economy is improving

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 10, 2026

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will not surrender to terrorists despite ongoing security threats

Tinubu says economic reforms have stabilised public finances and prevented bankruptcy

Religious and traditional leaders pledge support for government efforts on security and economic recover

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu on Monday said Nigeria would defeat terrorist groups threatening national stability and insisted the country’s economy was beginning to recover after difficult reforms implemented by his administration.

Tinubu gave the assurance while hosting religious and traditional leaders at an interfaith breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening national unity and economic stability.

The President acknowledged that Nigeria continues to face security challenges but said intensified military operations were placing pressure on terrorist groups.

“Yes, we are challenged; the terrorists are very desperate now because they are getting barraged and defeated. They leave trails of blood in their wake. But I assure you of one thing: Nigeria will never surrender. We are not discouraged. We are going to win and win well,” Tinubu said.

He also told the gathering that the economic reforms implemented since his administration took office were beginning to produce measurable results, noting that public finances had stabilised and pensioners were gradually receiving relief.

“I can report that the economy has turned the corner. It is getting better. Pensioners are gradually getting relief. We have saved Nigeria from bankruptcy,” the President said, adding that the situation inherited by his government was “very daunting and challenging.”

Tinubu further stated that state governments were now in a stronger fiscal position, saying no governor was currently forced to rely on emergency bank borrowing to pay workers’ salaries.

The President said his administration would continue investing in critical sectors such as agriculture and education while pursuing policies aimed at building a safer and more prosperous country.

The Issues

Nigeria’s security landscape has remained under pressure for more than a decade due to insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, and other forms of violent criminal activity across several regions.

Successive administrations have increased defence spending and expanded military operations to address these threats, but attacks on civilians and communities have continued to pose risks to national stability and economic activity.

At the same time, the Tinubu administration has introduced a series of economic reforms aimed at stabilising public finances and restructuring Nigeria’s fiscal system. These include subsidy removal, currency policy changes, and efforts to improve government revenue generation.

The reforms have triggered short-term economic hardship for many households, but government officials argue they are necessary to prevent long-term fiscal instability and restore macroeconomic balance.

What’s Being Said

“I am just grateful, one person among millions, that I have been given the opportunity to serve. All I can do is promise that I will continue to be faithful in discharging my duty,” Tinubu said during the event.

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the interfaith gathering reflected national unity.

“We thank the President for bringing together leaders of the two major religions in the country. This gathering symbolises unity, and we pray for peace, stability and divine guidance for Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, also expressed support for the administration’s efforts to address economic and security challenges.

“The church will continue to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the economy and improving the security architecture of the country,” Okoh said.

