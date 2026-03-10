Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Home Sectors BANKING & FINANCE Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, March 10th, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1402 per $1 on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1425 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1420 and buy at ₦1400 on Monday 9th March, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1420
Buying Rate₦1400

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1425
Lowest Rate₦1402

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Dangote fertilizer limited gains from global supply disruptions amid Iran conflict

