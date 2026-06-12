Democracy Day: Tinubu charges citizens to protect 27 years of civil rule

Keypoints

President Bola Tinubu called on Nigerians to collectively defend and strengthen the nation’s democratic governance.

Nigeria has recorded 27 years of uninterrupted civilian rule since the democratic transition on May 29, 1999.

Ahead of elections in Ekiti and Osun States, Tinubu charged INEC and security agencies to guarantee credible polls.

The president commended the National Assembly, judiciary, media, and civil society for serving as the republic’s guardrails.

Tinubu urged young citizens to invest their talents locally, stating great nations are built by those who stay to solve problems.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to continue defending and strengthening the nation’s democracy, describing it as a collective national achievement built on the enduring spirit of the citizens.

The president made the call during his nationwide Democracy Day address on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history.

Tinubu highlighted that Nigeria has successfully recorded 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule since the military handed over power on May 29, 1999. He noted that over this nearly three-decade stretch,the longest period of civilian rule in Nigeria’s history, citizens have consistently chosen their leaders through the ballot box, witnessed peaceful transitions of executive power, and resolved political disputes through constitutional means and legislative channels rather than violence.

While acknowledging that the nation’s democratic structures are not yet perfect, he emphasized that they belong to the people and must be preserved against any regression.

Looking ahead to the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States, the president explicitly urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), national security agencies, and all participating political parties to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible polls. He warned that democratic foundations are severely weakened whenever citizens lose confidence in the integrity of the electoral process. Tinubu also lauded the National Assembly, the judiciary, the press, and civil society organizations for their critical roles in safeguarding democratic governance, explicitly welcoming constructive criticism and disagreement from them as long as they maintain absolute faith in the country’s destiny.

Turning his attention to demographics, the president issued an appeal to young Nigerians, urging them to contribute actively to nation-building by investing their creative talents, professional energy, and technical skills within the country. He maintained that every great global power was structurally built by citizens who chose to stay and solve their internal problems rather than abandoning their homeland. Concluding his address, Tinubu paid tribute to the members of the armed forces, police, and intelligence agencies for their ongoing sacrifices in keeping the nation safe, while thanking traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community heads for fostering peace and dialogue, reiterating that the federal government cannot drive national progress alone.

The Issues

Securing the integrity and transparency of upcoming off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States to maintain voter confidence.

Strengthening the structural independent guardrails—the judiciary, legislature, and free press—against political interference.

Stemming the brain drain trend by creating viable domestic economic and tech opportunities for young Nigerians.

What’s Being Said

Celebrating the historic longevity of the current political era, President Bola Tinubu stated: “Today, we celebrate not only democracy but also the enduring Nigerian spirit. For 27 unbroken years, since May 29, 1999, Nigerians have chosen their leaders through the ballot, witnessed peaceful transitions of power, and resolved disagreements in courtrooms and legislative chambers, not through violence. We have experienced the longest stretch of civilian rule in our history. Our democracy is not perfect, but it is ours, and we must continue to defend and strengthen it,”.

Embracing democratic checks and balances, Tinubu added: “To our National Assembly, judiciary, the press, and civil society: you are the guardrails of our republic. Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria,”.

Challenging the youth to remain and develop the domestic economy, Tinubu urged: “To our young people: Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here. Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship,”.

What’s Next

INEC and security agencies will begin deploying operational frameworks for the upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

Civil society groups and media organizations will roll out monitoring initiatives to evaluate government compliance with democratic guardrails.

The federal government will engage traditional and religious leaders to implement localized dialogue and community peace strategies.

Bottom Line

Marking 27 years of unbroken civilian governance since 1999, President Bola Tinubu utilized his Democracy Day address to challenge institutional guardrails to protect constitutional rule, while urging young Nigerians to reject abandoning ship and instead deploy their talents to build the country.