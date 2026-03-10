Jaiz bank appoints Omolara Ismail as executive director to drive SME growth

KEY POINTS

Jaiz Bank Plc has named Omolara Muinat Ismail as its new Executive Director to help grow its retail and SME banking business.

The appointment, which took effect on February 28, 2026, has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs. Ismail has over 25 years of experience in banking and previously served as a General Manager at Jaiz Bank.

This leadership boost comes as the bank reports a jump in pretax profit to N31.3 billion for the 2025 financial year.

MAIN STORY

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Omolara Muinat Ismail as an Executive Director as part of its plan to strengthen its leadership and expand its non-interest banking footprint across Nigeria. In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the bank explained that the move is aimed at reaching more customers in the retail and SME sectors.

The appointment is already official, having received the green light from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs. Ismail is coming into the role with a wealth of experience, having spent more than 25 years working in retail, commercial, and corporate banking. Before this new role, she was the General Manager in charge of Business Development and headed the bank’s Lagos and South Directorate. Her career also includes high-level roles at Guaranty Trust Bank, where she served as a director for its subsidiary in The Gambia. She is well-schooled, holding an MBA from both the University of Ilorin and Bangor University in the UK.

The bank is making this move at a time when its business is booming. Financial results for 2025 show that Jaiz Bank’s pretax profit climbed to N31.3 billion, a big jump from the N24.4 billion it made in 2024. Its income from financing and investing activities also shot up to N97.4 billion. With Mrs. Ismail on the executive team, the bank hopes to use her deep knowledge of the Lagos market and digital banking to keep this growth going and reach more small businesses.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The appointment aligns with its strategy to deepen market penetration and expand its non-interest banking footprint,” the bank stated in its notice to the NGX .

. Jaiz Bank noted that the move strengthens its leadership as it looks to “consolidate its position in Nigeria’s financial services sector.”

Analysts say Mrs. Ismail’s background as a Chartered Banker and fellow of several institutes will bring a lot of technical “weight” to the bank’s board.

WHAT’S NEXT

Retail Expansion: Expect to see Jaiz Bank roll out more digital banking products specifically designed for small business owners in the South.

Expect to see Jaiz Bank roll out more digital banking products specifically designed for small business owners in the South. SME Partnerships: The bank will likely use Mrs. Ismail’s experience to form new strategic partnerships with credit administration bodies.

The bank will likely use Mrs. Ismail’s experience to form new strategic partnerships with credit administration bodies. Financial Reporting: Investors will be watching the first-quarter results of 2026 to see if the leadership changes help maintain the bank’s high profit margins.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Jaiz Bank is putting a seasoned expert in the driver’s seat to turn its big profits into even bigger market reach. By promoting Omolara Ismail, the bank is making a clear bet that her experience in the Lagos business hub will help it win over more retail and SME customers.