Tinubu Orders Expansion Of Siemens Power Projects Into Three Phases To Accelerate Electricity Reform

President Bola Tinubu has directed Siemens Energy to expand ongoing power infrastructure projects under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) into three distinct phases, underscoring his administration’s renewed commitment to delivering stable, reliable, and affordable electricity across Nigeria.

The President gave the directive on Monday during a high-level meeting with a delegation from Siemens Energy, led by Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu commended Siemens Energy for its steadfast collaboration under the PPI — a strategic partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the German Government initiated in 2019 to modernise Nigeria’s power transmission and distribution systems.

“I appreciate the partnership on this initiative. The progress made so far is commendable, and we can feel its impact. However, it is not yet where we want it to be,” the President said.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu also ordered the expansion of major transformer substations from two to three phases as part of efforts to boost electricity transmission capacity nationwide.

He assured that his administration would provide the required political will and financial backing to ensure timely completion of the project’s ongoing and upcoming phases.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, highlighted that the sector has achieved significant milestones under the Tinubu administration, including the decentralisation and liberalisation of the power industry.

He recalled that following the signing of the Electricity Act 2023, Nigeria developed a National Integrated Electricity Policy — the first in 24 years — which has since attracted over $2.2 billion in fresh investments and activated 15 state electricity markets.

“Since the signing of the Accelerated Agreement at COP28 in Dubai, which you personally attended alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the PPI has recorded notable progress,” Adelabu said.

He explained that under the Pilot Phase (Phase Zero), significant upgrades to infrastructure have already improved grid stability and reliability nationwide.

Substations to Be Completed by 2026

The minister revealed that in December 2024, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for Phase One, Batch One, covering the upgrade and installation of substations in Abeokuta, Offa, Ayede-Ibadan, Sokoto, and Onitsha.

Plans for civil works and equipment manufacturing have been finalised, with two out of the five substations expected to be completed by December 2026.

He further noted that Phase One, Batch Two would expand the grid with six Brownfield and ten Greenfield substations, collectively adding 4,104 megawatts (MW) of new transmission capacity.

Siemens Energy’s Managing Director, Dietmar Siersdorfer, affirmed that two substations under construction will be completed by December 2026, in line with the administration’s power expansion goals.

He disclosed that a training centre was being developed to build local expertise in electrical engineering, create jobs, and enhance technology transfer to Nigerian professionals.

“The PPI is not just a project but a platform for long-term development and prosperity,” Siersdorfer stated, adding that the initiative will transform Nigeria into a regional power hub and further strengthen ties between Germany and Nigeria.

Representing the German Ambassador, Johannes Lehne pledged continued support from the German government towards achieving Nigeria’s power sector transformation agenda.

In 2023, Siemens announced that its agreement to upgrade Nigeria’s power grid could be completed five years ahead of schedule, moving the initial 2030 completion date forward.

Earlier, the Ministry of Power confirmed that under the early orders of the Presidential Power Initiative, 10 mobile substations and 10 mega transformers were being delivered to Nigeria by Siemens.

By December 2022, the ministry revealed that one of the ten mobile substations — manufactured and tested at Siemens’ France facility — was ready for shipment to Nigeria, marking a tangible step toward improving transmission capacity and service reliability.

As Nigeria continues its journey toward energy stability, the expansion of the Presidential Power Initiative into three phases signals a decisive move by the Tinubu administration to close infrastructure gaps, attract foreign investment, and power the nation’s industrial and economic growth.