President Tinubu initiates Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO) and civil service exit benefits

KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu has proposed the establishment of a Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO) to address structural weaknesses in the electricity transmission segment.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved an inter-ministerial committee to work out the operational framework for the new company.

The government identified transmission as the primary bottleneck in the power sector unbundling, hindering national industrialization.

In a parallel move, FEC approved an additional exit benefit package for retiring civil servants, allowing for up to 100% of their total emoluments.

MAIN STORY

In a direct effort to resolve Nigeria’s persistent electricity challenges, President Bola Tinubu personally presented a memorandum to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday proposing the creation of the Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO). Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, explained that while the power sector has been divided into generation, transmission, and distribution since deregulation, the transmission segment remains the area where the “problem mainly is” in the quest for stable power.

The proposed GAMCO is intended to fix the transmission section to facilitate national industrialization. To facilitate this, FEC approved an inter-ministerial committee to examine regulatory, legal, and investment issues, including the interests of existing investors and operators. This committee will include the Ministers of Power, State for Gas, Works, Finance, Science and Technology, the Chairman of the Nigerian Revenue Service, and the Attorney-General of the Federation. Their recommendations will eventually be forwarded to the National Assembly where legislative action is required.

Beyond energy reforms, the FEC approved a significant welfare package for the federal workforce. Under the new resolution, retiring civil servants in treasury-funded Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are now eligible for an additional exit benefit package. This scheme, aligned with the Pension Reform Act, allows eligible retirees to receive up to 100% of their total emoluments. Minister Idris stated that the measure is designed to boost morale and efficiency within the civil service.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The President has seen that where the problem is mainly in our quest to solve the power problem is largely in the transmission section,” stated Mohammed Idris , Minister of Information and National Orientation.

, Minister of Information and National Orientation. “The President feels that for us to actually industrialise, the power sector must be fixed. That is why he has taken this initiative of looking at how this Grid Asset Management Company will be set up.”

“Eligible retirees in treasury-funded MDAs could receive up to 100 per cent of their total emoluments, in line with the Pension Reform Act.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The inter-ministerial committee will begin work on the operational framework for GAMCO, addressing the concerns of existing operators.

Legislative drafts based on the committee’s findings will be prepared for submission to the National Assembly.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation will begin implementing the new exit benefit protocols for upcoming retirees.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Tinubu administration is pinpointing transmission as the core obstacle to Nigeria’s energy stability while simultaneously using pension reforms to revitalize the civil service. By professionalizing grid management through GAMCO, the government hopes to finally unlock the industrial potential of the nation.