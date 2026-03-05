NECA applauds Oyedele’s nomination as Minister of State for Finance

KEY POINTS

NECA commends President Bola Tinubu for nominating Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance.

Appointment seen as a move to strengthen fiscal governance and economic reforms.

NECA urges the nominee to prioritise stakeholder engagement and efficient budget implementation.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has commended Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance, describing the move as a step towards strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal governance.

The Director-General of NECA, Adewale‑Smart Oyerinde, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Oyerinde said the nomination signals the government’s readiness to engage professionals with deep understanding of economic and financial challenges to drive the implementation of the country’s fiscal policies.

Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant and public policy expert who, before his nomination, served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

He also spent 22 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he rose through the ranks after joining the firm in 2001 to become Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader before heading the presidential tax reform committee.

THE ISSUES

NECA noted that effective fiscal leadership remains critical to tackling Nigeria’s economic challenges, particularly inflationary pressures and the need to improve the country’s business operating environment.

The association stressed that consistent fiscal discipline and well-coordinated economic policies would enhance private sector growth and stimulate job creation across key sectors of the economy.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Oyerinde said Oyedele’s nomination reflects the President’s commitment to strengthening fiscal reforms and improving the nation’s economic management.

He urged the nominee, if confirmed, to focus on inclusive stakeholder engagement, deepen fiscal policy reforms, and support efficient budget implementation to promote long-term economic stability.

The NECA chief also reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with government in advancing reforms that would enhance sustainable economic growth and improve business competitiveness in Nigeria.

WHAT’S NEXT

President Tinubu transmitted Oyedele’s nomination to the Senate in a letter addressed to Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, requesting legislative confirmation.

If confirmed, Oyedele will succeed Doris Uzoka‑Anite, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as Minister of State.

He is expected to work alongside the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to drive the Federal Government’s fiscal policies and support the implementation of Nigeria’s emerging tax reform framework.

BOTTOM LINE

NECA believes Oyedele’s nomination could strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal reforms and economic governance, provided his tenure prioritises transparency, stakeholder collaboration and policies that support private sector growth and economic stability.