Tinubu, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Reunite at APC’s National Convention (Pictures)

- October 7, 2018
Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos has demonstrated that he would not succumb to distraction of mischief makers.

Ambode (M) with Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L) and other party members

Detractors have been trying to cause bad blood, using Ambode’s defeat for the 2019 governorship candidacy as bait.

Ambode lost his bid for second tenure to Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a direct primary conducted by their party, All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

Akinwunmi Ambode (M) with Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L) at party national convention in Abuja

In what apparently surprised opposition and mischief makers, Ambode accepted the result of the exercise and pledged to work with the winner and the party.

Akinwunmi Ambode (M) with Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L) at party national convention in Abuja

He has courageously demonstrated his resolve with his full participation, on Saturday, in the party National Convention for the affirmation of the President Muhammadu Buhari as the presidential candidate for 2019 election.

Akinwunmi Ambode (M) with Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L) at party national convention in Abuja

Ambode came with the Lagos delegates and with “his brother, Sanwo-Olu’’ during the convention.

Akinwunmi Ambode) with Babajide Sanwo-Olu seated with others at party national convention in Abuja

His defeat in the primary seems not to have dampened his political enthusiasm as he cheerfully participated actively in the convention aligning with all his party members from the Lagos.

Akinwunmi Ambode in warm embrace with former governor Fashola; Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L) admires

He was with Sanwo-Olu and former governor Raji Fasola and other Lagos state party bigwigs to demonstrate his loyalty to the party.

Ambode believes in APC.

In a tweet on the situation, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, captioned a photograph, “Myself and My brother, Executive Governor of Lagos State, @AkinwunmiAmbode at #APCNationalConvention tonight. #SanwooluForGovernor.

APC leader Ahmed Tinubu with the Ambode and Sanwo-Olu at the national convention in Abuja.

