TinCan Island Decorates Newly Promoted Officers, Records N159bn Revenue In August

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port Command, has announced a record monthly revenue of N159 billion for August 2025, its highest collection to date.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, disclosed this on Wednesday, 17th September 2025, during a ceremony at the command headquarters, where newly promoted officers were decorated.

Onyeka attributed the feat to the adoption of the indigenous B’Odogwu trade platform, which he said has enhanced trade facilitation and boosted revenue collection.

“Everybody here is part of this achievement, but to whom much is given, much is expected. I want to appreciate the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for acknowledging the contributions of officers.” He said.

The Controller further revealed that 87 per cent of officers from the command who sat for the recent promotion examinations were successful. He urged those who did not make the list to remain committed, assuring them their turn would come.

One of the decorated Officers, Assistant Controller Chioma Ukah, described the promotion as “a hard-fought victory,” noting the effort that went into preparing for the exams. “Seeing my name on the list brought relief and joy,” she added.

In a vote of thanks, Deputy Controller Ominsi applauded the Comptroller-General for institutionalising regular promotions and stakeholders for their role in revenue growth. “Promotion comes with extra demands. For us here, it is revenue, revenue, revenue,” he said.

The decoration ceremony was attended by senior officers, stakeholders, families, and friends.