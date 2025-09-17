INEC Warns Nigerians Against Fake Recruitment Advert

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned Nigerians to disregard a fraudulent recruitment advert circulating across social media platforms.

In a statement issued on Wednesday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the electoral umpire described the notice as fake, warning that unsuspecting members of the public were being lured to submit personal details on a cloned website.

The false advert, which claims that INEC is currently recruiting for various positions, directs applicants to a sham portal, inecrecruitment.com.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake advertorial currently circulating on social media, giving the impression that the Independent National Electoral Commission is recruiting for various positions,” the statement read.

“The impostor behind this illicit recruitment exercise also asked would-be respondents to log on to an equally fake portal—inecrecruitment.com—to complete their applications. But INEC does not have any such portal,” it added.

The commission stressed that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise at present, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

“The commission hereby calls on the public to disregard this fraudulent call for applications. The commission IS NOT recruiting. Do not fall victim to the antics of criminal elements,” the statement warned.