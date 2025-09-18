Harry Kane Shines as Bayern Munich Beat Chelsea In Champions League Opener

Bayern Munich kicked off their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Chelsea in Munich, with Harry Kane scoring twice to lead his side past Enzo Maresca’s men.

Chelsea, fresh from triumphs in the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup, showed early promise, with Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer causing Bayern problems on the right flank. However, Bayern – who had gone 16 Champions League home matches unbeaten before last season’s quarter-final exit – soon took control.

A dangerous cross from Michael Olise in the 22nd minute forced Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah into an own goal, giving the hosts the lead. Bayern maintained pressure, and Kane doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after being fouled by Moisés Caicedo. The English striker calmly slotted home his 24th goal in 25 attempts from the spot for the Bavarians.

Chelsea quickly responded when Palmer combined brilliantly with Gusto, before smashing home a stunning equaliser from outside the box.

The Blues carried momentum into the second half but failed to capitalise on their chances. Bayern regained control, and Kane struck again in the 64th minute after pouncing on Gusto’s misplaced pass, burying a low shot into the bottom corner.

Despite spirited substitutions from Maresca and a disallowed goal for Palmer due to offside, Chelsea were unable to mount a comeback.

The result extends Bayern’s perfect competitive start under Vincent Kompany this season, giving hope they can surpass recent quarter-final disappointments. Chelsea, meanwhile, became the first team to score at the Allianz Arena this campaign but left empty-handed on their first away trip outside London this season.