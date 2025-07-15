TikTok Deletes Over 3.6 Million Videos in Nigeria Over Safety Violations

TikTok deleted over 3.6 million videos in Nigeria between January and March 2025 for violating its Community Guidelines, marking a 50 percent rise from the previous quarter.

In its Q1 2025 enforcement report, TikTok said 98.4 percent of the content was removed proactively, with 92.1 percent taken down within 24 hours. The platform noted that the removed content represents a small portion of total uploads, with most videos remaining positive and safe.

In March, the platform also took down 129 accounts in West Africa linked to covert operations.

Enforcement on TikTok LIVE was a key focus, with 42,196 LIVE rooms banned and 48,156 streams interrupted in Nigeria for violating guidelines. The platform also tightened its LIVE Monetization Guidelines to clarify what qualifies for earnings.

Globally, TikTok removed more than 211 million videos in Q1 2025, up from 153 million in the previous quarter, with 99 percent detected proactively and over 184 million removed through automation. Still, less than 1 percent of global content was found to violate the rules.

In June, TikTok Africa hosted the “My Kind of TikTok Digital Well-being Summit” with experts and NGOs, including Nigeria’s Cece Yara Foundation. TikTok also announced an expansion of in-app helpline support to Nigerian users.