Bakare Says No Written Pact Existed With Buhari

Founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that there was no formal or written agreement between him and the late former President Muhammadu Buhari regarding a transfer of power.

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), made the statement during an interview with Channels Television on Monday. The duo lost the 2011 election but maintained a public association in subsequent years, particularly as Buhari later served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023.

“There was no written pact between us,” Bakare clarified. “He is late. I will never say anything unfair about him. He did his best.”

Bakare, a cleric and lawyer, had previously hinted at succeeding Buhari. In 2019, he openly suggested he would become Nigeria’s 16th president, referring to Buhari as the 15th. He had also noted that he was building a global political network in preparation for future leadership aspirations.

Despite contesting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in 2022, Bakare failed to secure the party’s ticket. Yet, he maintains that Buhari provided a level playing field for all aspirants within the party.

“One night before the primary, he invited all the presidential aspirants,” Bakare recounted. “We sat with him in the conference hall of the villa. He said, ‘I have allowed the governors to choose who will succeed them or to go for a second term if they are going for a second term. I am asking you today to allow me to also freely choose the person I desire to succeed me.’”

According to Bakare, those present at the meeting included former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, then Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Badaru, and former Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, among others.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London clinic. His passing has continued to draw tributes from political leaders, citizens, and members of the international community.