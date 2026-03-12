Thursday Chronicles: When Global Thunder Strikes Local Pockets

Hello, my International People! Welcome to this week’s gathering of the “Why is Everything So Expensive?” Committee. Pull up a chair—but don’t move it too much, we’re trying to conserve energy.

There is a peculiar type of confusion that hits you when you’re standing at a filling station in Obalende or Abuja, staring at a price board that looks like a phone number, while listening to news about a war thousands of miles away. You find yourself wondering, “Wait first, I don’t know where that country is on the map, I don’t speak their language, and they definitely don’t eat Jollof rice… so why is their problem draining my bank account?” It’s the ultimate “What concerns me?” situation that, unfortunately, concerns us very deeply.

We often think of global conflicts as “foreign movies”; something we watch on the news, sigh about, and then switch over to a football match. But the global economy is like a giant bowl of ewedu; you can’t pull one string without the whole thing vibrating. When war breaks out in major oil-producing regions or near critical shipping routes (like the Black Sea or the Suez Canal), the world’s “energy heart” skips a beat.

Here is the technical bit: Crude oil is a global commodity. When a war starts, “Supply Risk” enters the room. Even if the oil is still flowing, the uncertainty alone sends prices into a frenzy. Insurance for ships becomes more expensive, routes become longer to avoid “hot zones,” and suddenly, that barrel of oil is wearing a “designer” price tag.

Because we currently export our “crude” and import our “refined” fuel, we are essentially sending our raw gold away and buying it back as jewelry—at the current global market rate. So, when a missile flies in a land you’ve never visited, the “Premium” in your Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) becomes very, very literal.

In Nigeria, fuel is the “Holy Grail” of the economy. It is the physics of our survival. Everything moves on petrol or diesel.

The truck bringing tomatoes from the North? Fuel. The “I-pass-my-neighbor” generator keeping the cold-room business alive? Fuel. The yellow bus taking you to the office while the conductor argues about “change”? Fuel.

When the price at the pump jumps because of global “issues,” it creates a domino effect that should be studied in school. It’s not just about your car; it’s about the fact that the woman selling roasted corn now has to pay more for the transport of that corn, so she raises the price. You pay more for the corn, which means you have less for data, which means you’re frustrated. It’s a cycle of “High Cost of Living” that makes us all feel like we’re running a race on a treadmill that’s set to “Infinite.”

The most Nigerian part of this struggle is how we’ve turned “managing” into an Olympic sport. We’ve seen people starting “car-pooling” groups that look like small parliaments. We’ve seen the rise of “Calculated Movement”, where you only go out if the destination is worth the 1,200 Naira per liter you’re burning.

We laugh about it on social media, making memes about how we’re going to start riding horses to work, but behind the laughter is a masterclass in adaptation. We are learning to squeeze water out of stone, prioritizing our needs over our wants, and surviving a global crisis that we didn’t invite to our doorstep.

Key Take-Home Points for the High-Tension Season

The World is a Global Village (and we are the vulnerable street): What happens in the “far away” matters here. Staying informed about global news isn’t just for “big men”; it helps you predict when your transport fare is about to double.

Inflation is a Chain Reaction: Fuel is the first link. When it breaks, every other price follows. Expect the market to be "unfriendly" for a while and plan your bulk purchases accordingly.

The Refined Reality: Our struggle is a loud cry for local refining. As long as we depend on the "outside" to process our "inside," we will always be at the mercy of foreign winds.

Energy Auditing: Now is the time to be "wicked" with your power consumption. If a light doesn't need to be on, kill it. If a trip can be an email, send it.

Lessons to Carry Through the Hard Times

Diversify Your Logistics: If you have the option to use public transport or a bicycle for short distances, do it. Your car tank will thank you.

Support Local: When global prices rise, look for local alternatives that don't rely heavily on long-distance transport.

Financial Shielding: In times of global instability, keep your "emergency fund" close. This isn't the season for "YOLO" spending; it's a season for "YOL-Safety."

Don't Lose Your Joy: The price is high, but your spirit should be higher. We are a people who have survived "scarcity," "recessions," and "structural adjustments." This too shall pass.

As we wrap up this week’s chronicles, take a moment to breathe. The global stage is messy, and the effect on our local streets is heavy, but look at you; you’re still standing, still striving, and still moving.

We may not have control over the wars “over there,” but we have control over how we support each other “over here.” Share a ride, share a meal, and definitely share a laugh.

See you next Thursday—hopefully with a calmer world and a friendlier pump!