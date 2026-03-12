Hezbollah launches “Operation Eaten Straw” as Israel strikes Central Beirut

KEY POINTS

Hezbollah announced a new military campaign named “Operation Eaten Straw” late Wednesday, firing more than 100 rockets into northern Israel.

Israel responded with “near-simultaneous” airstrikes on Beirut, including hits on the city center and the southern Dahiyeh suburbs.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 64 killed and 142 wounded in a single day, bringing the total death toll since the March 2 escalation to 634.

IDF Chief Eyal Zamir has ordered the redeployment of the Golani Brigade from the Gaza Strip to the northern front to reinforce the border.

MAIN STORY

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has entered a new phase with the launch of “Operation Eaten Straw.” Named after a Quranic verse describing the destruction of an invading army, the campaign saw Hezbollah fire over 100 rockets toward northern Israel.

Air raid sirens sounded for hours, and Israel’s emergency services reported minor injuries to two people. Hezbollah stated the move was a direct response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and Beirut.

Israel’s retaliation included six simultaneous airstrikes on Beirut. Residents reported explosions that sent shockwaves across the city, rattling buildings in several neighborhoods. The IDF stated it targeted Hezbollah command centers and weapons depots in the southern Dahiyeh suburbs, having previously called on residents to evacuate. A separate strike in central Beirut killed four people and injured four others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

On the tactical front, the Israeli military is moving its most battle-hardened troops to the border. The Golani Brigade, which has been fighting in Gaza for over two years, is now arriving in the north. This redeployment follows a situational assessment by military leaders to reinforce the Northern Command as cross-border attacks intensify. Both sides have traded accusations of breaching the November 2024 ceasefire, with Israel claiming Hezbollah is attempting to rearm.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Your vital centres and bases will burn one by one in the fire you have ignited,” stated a military spokesman for the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters .

. The IDF confirmed that the troop transfer followed a “situational assessment” by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir .

confirmed that the troop transfer followed a “situational assessment” by Chief of Staff . Lebanese Media broadcast images showing several destroyed floors of a residential building in the capital following the latest strikes.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Golani Brigade will complete its transition to the Northern Command to reinforce the frontier.

Health authorities in Lebanon are expected to release updated figures as rescue teams reach buildings hit in the Dahiyeh suburbs.

The UN Security Council has scheduled a session for March 17 to discuss the status of the regional conflict.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the 2024 ceasefire has collapsed. With Hezbollah launching its largest barrage in the current escalation and Israel moving elite units from Gaza to the north, the focus of the regional war has officially shifted to the Lebanese border.