Senator Aminu Tambuwal resigns from PDP

KEY POINTS

Sen. Aminu Tambuwal , representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has formally resigned from the . In a letter to the Ward Chairman of Tambuwal/Shinfiri Ward , the Senator cited persistent internal crises and leadership disagreements as the core reasons for his departure.

, the Senator cited persistent internal crises and leadership disagreements as the core reasons for his departure. Tambuwal stated that ongoing conflicts have weakened the “unity and direction” that once defined the party.

The veteran politician previously served as Speaker of the House of Representatives and was a two-term Governor of Sokoto State.

MAIN STORY

The political landscape in Sokoto State has seen a major shift following the formal resignation of Senator Aminu Tambuwal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a copy of his resignation letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the Senator detailed his inability to continue active participation in a party facing deepening divisions at various levels.

Tambuwal’s career has been marked by significant moves between Nigeria’s major political blocks. He first rose to national prominence as the Speaker of the House of Representatives (2011 to 2015) under the PDP before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014. He successfully contested the 2015 governorship of Sokoto State on the APC platform, only to return to the PDP later that same year. He was re-elected for a second term as governor in 2019 under the PDP.

Upon completing his second term as governor in 2023, he successfully contested and won the seat representing Sokoto South in the Nigerian Senate. In his most recent correspondence, he emphasized that the decision to leave was necessitated by the “ongoing conflicts” that have made it increasingly difficult to maintain his commitment to the party’s current trajectory.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and divisions within the party at various levels have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue,” wrote Sen. Aminu Tambuwal .

. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the formal notice was delivered to the party’s leadership in his home ward of Tambuwal/Shinfiri.

reports that the formal notice was delivered to the party’s leadership in his home ward of Tambuwal/Shinfiri. Tambuwal concluded his letter by noting that the conflicts have “weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The PDP leadership at both the state and national levels is expected to issue a formal statement regarding the resignation of the high-ranking Senator.

The Senate President is expected to read the formal notification of resignation on the floor of the Red Chamber to update the official seating and party records.

Analysts are monitoring Sokoto State for signs of further defections from Tambuwal’s political associates following his exit.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the PDP has lost one of its most prominent figures in the North-West. By citing a loss of unity and direction, Tambuwal’s resignation highlights the significant pressure the party’s internal leadership faces as it attempts to maintain a cohesive front in the lead-up to the next electoral cycle.